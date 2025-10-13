Kali Puja 2025, 20 or 21 October? Know Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, Mantras To Chant

Chhath Puja 2025, 27 Or 28 October? Know Date, Time, Samagri, Puja Rituals, And Mantra To Chant Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

As the golden sun dips behind the horizon and the Ganga glimmers with flickering diyas, millions of devotees across India and Nepal bow to the setting sun, whispering silent prayers of gratitude. The air smells of incense, sugarcane, and faith.

This is Chhath Puja, the festival where devotion meets discipline, and faith meets the forces of nature.

There's something profoundly humbling about this ritual , standing waist-deep in water, eyes closed, palms folded, offering your heart to the sun.

Let's look at when and how this powerful festival of the Sun God will be celebrated in 2025, and the meaning behind every step.

Why Chhath Puja Is Celebrated

Chhath Puja isn't just a festival , it's a conversation with nature. Dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and his sister Chhathi Maiya, the festival honors the life-giving energy that sustains all beings.

The roots of Chhath Puja go back to ancient Hindu traditions, even before the Vedic age. It's believed that Draupadi and Kunti from the Mahabharata observed Chhath rituals to overcome hardships and seek divine blessings. The festival symbolizes gratitude for sunlight, harvest, and the sustenance of life itself.

For millions, it's not about grand temples or lavish rituals. It's about simplicity , fasting, purity, and surrender. Every offering is made with reverence, and every chant echoes with gratitude.

Chhath Puja 2025 Date and Timings

In 2025, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 28.

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day: 05:39 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day: 05:01 PM

Shashthi Tithi Begins: 06:04 AM on October 27, 2025

Shashthi Tithi Ends: 07:59 AM on October 28, 2025

The most important rituals , Sandhya Arghya (evening offering) and Usha Arghya (morning offering) , are performed during sunset and sunrise respectively. Devotees observe fasts, abstain from even drinking water, and perform these prayers to express gratitude to the Sun and seek blessings for the family's prosperity and well-being.

Chhath Puja 2025: Samagri List

Every element used in Chhath Puja carries spiritual significance. The Chhath Puja Samagri typically includes:

Fruits like bananas, coconuts, and sugarcane

Thekua (a special jaggery-sweet dish made from wheat flour)

Diya (earthen lamp) and incense sticks

Small bamboo baskets (soop) for offerings

Raw milk, turmeric, and flowers

What makes Chhath unique is its simplicity , every item is natural, handmade, and symbolic of purity and sustainability.

Chhath Puja 2025: Rituals

Chhath Puja is observed over four days, each carrying deep spiritual meaning:

Day 1 - Nahay Khay:

Devotees begin with a holy dip in a river and prepare a pure vegetarian meal , usually rice, bottle gourd, and chana dal , to mark the start of fasting.

Day 2 - Kharna:

A day of complete fasting without water, followed by an evening meal of jaggery kheer and roti shared with family and neighbors.

Day 3 - Sandhya Arghya:

This is the most iconic part , devotees offer water and fruits to the setting sun, standing in rivers or ponds, surrounded by diyas and devotion.

Day 4 - Usha Arghya:

The final morning sees the offering of prayers to the rising sun, symbolizing renewal, forgiveness, and hope.

Chhath Puja 2025: Mantra To Chant

Chanting mantras during Chhath Puja amplifies the energy of devotion. The most significant chant is:

"Om Suryaya Namah" , meaning Salutations to the Sun God.

Devotees also chant hymns like Aditya Hridaya Stotra and Surya Gayatri Mantra, invoking light, energy, and vitality into their lives.

Chhath Puja 2025: Significance

Chhath Puja is not about opulence; it's about surrender. It's one of the few festivals where devotees undergo intense self-discipline , no salt, no water, no comfort , only faith.

It's also a symbol of feminine strength. Across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, women lead the rituals , their devotion lighting up entire ghats and homes.