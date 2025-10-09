Can You Keep The Karwa Chauth Fast During Periods? Here’s What You Should Know

Karwa Chauth 2025: 5 Romantic Ways Men Can Be Part Of The Rituals And Make The Festival Extra Special

It happens to a lot of women; you plan your sargi, get your outfit ready, maybe even have mehendi drying on your hands... and then your period shows up. Suddenly, you're unsure - Can I still keep the fast? Is it allowed? What will people say?

It's a question that doesn't get discussed enough, even though it's something almost every woman wonders at some point. So, let's talk about it honestly - not from judgment or superstition, but from what our traditions and health actually say.

What Traditional Texts Actually Say

If you ask most elders or priests, they'll tell you that women traditionally don't perform fasts or pujas during menstruation. This comes from ancient texts like the Parāśara Smriti and Vasistha Dharma Sutras, which say that religious rituals should be paused during the days of menstrual flow.

Back then, the logic wasn't about shame, it was about rest. Women were given a few days off from household and spiritual duties so their bodies could recover. The restriction wasn't meant to punish; it was a way of saying, you don't need to push yourself right now.

So, What About Karwa Chauth?

By those same traditional standards, if you get your period on Karwa Chauth, you're not expected to fast or perform the full puja. The idea is that special fasts (vrats) and worship should wait until your menstrual cycle is over.

However, in today's world, many women choose how to handle this based on personal comfort and belief. Some prefer to rest and skip the fast altogether, while others might still light a diya or say a prayer privately. A few even keep a lighter version of the fast - eating fruits or staying hydrated because it helps them feel emotionally connected to the day.

There's no single right or wrong way. It really depends on what feels respectful to your faith and kind to your body.

The Health Side Of It

A traditional nirjala fast (no water, no food) can be hard on the body even on regular days. During your period, it can lead to dehydration, dizziness, or fatigue especially when you're already losing blood and energy.

Doctors generally advise not to fast without water during menstruation, since your body needs hydration and nutrients to maintain iron levels. If you still wish to take part, a small meal or light snacks through the day is a far healthier choice.

If You Still Want To Be Part Of The Celebration

Even if you're not fasting, there are still many ways to be part of Karwa Chauth:

Eat sargi in the morning and share the tradition with your family.

Dress up, apply mehendi, and enjoy the spirit of the day.

Offer a simple prayer in your heart, it's the intention that counts.

Join others during the moonrise, even if you're not fasting.

Your presence and emotion hold meaning not just the ritual.

The Bottom Line

Traditionally, fasting and puja during periods are avoided. But it's also true that faith evolves, and every woman has the right to decide what feels right for her - spiritually, emotionally, and physically.

So if your period coincides with Karwa Chauth this year, take a moment to listen to your body. The festival is about love and devotion and that starts with being kind to yourself.