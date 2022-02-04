ENGLISH
    Basant Panchami 2022: How To Worship Goddess Saraswati According To Your Zodiac Sign

    By

    Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is a very popular festival celebrated on the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magha month It is on this day, Goddess Saraswati, who is symbolic of learning and knowledge is worshipped and celebrated with huge pomp.

    This year the festival will be celebrated on Saturday, 5 February and it is believed that Goddess Saraswati blesses her devotees with the power of knowledge and wisdom. Therefore, we curated a list of remedies for all zodiac signs which can be beneficial for you. Scroll down the article to know more!

    Basant Panchami: Remedies To Follow According To Your Zodiac Sign

    Aries: 21 March - 19 April

    If you want to concentrate on your work and focus more on your goals then consider reciting Maa Saraswati Kavach on the auspicious day of Basant Panchami. This will surely prove to be beneficial for you.

    Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

    In order to seek blessings of Goddess Saraswati, apply white sandalwood tilak on the forehead of Her idol worship with a pure heart. You may have to offer white flowers on Her feet as well. It is believed that by doing so one's knowledge will increase.

    Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

    If you want to fulfill your wishes, then offer a green coloured pen to Goddess Sarawati on the auspicious day of Basant Panchami. This will definitely fulfill your wishes and fill you with hope to cross all kind of obstacles.

    Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

    If you want to please Goddess Saraswati then offer kheer to her. Since the Goddess is shown holding veena which represents a music instrument, this day will be beneficial for anyone who is associated with music.

    Leo: 23 July - 22 August

    On Basant Panchami, chant Gayatri Mantra for 27 times. It is believed that the more you chant this mantra, the better it will be for you. It will be beneficial for students who are planning to study or are studying abroad.

    Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

    If you are a student and despite putting efforts, you are not able to get the desired results, then it is advised that on the day of Basant Panchami, keep the study material near the feet of Goddess Saraswati and pray with utmost devotion.

    Libra: 23 September - 22 October

    If you have the problem of speech then donate clothes to a Brahmin or a less fortunate man. Since Goddess Saraswati is associated with the speech, she is believed to bless her devotees.

    Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

    If you have memory related issues, then worship Maa Saraswati on this auspicious day of Basant Panchami and then offer a red coloured pen to her.

    Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

    If students are thinking of pursuing higher education and they are unable to make the right decisions, then offer yellow coloured sweets to Goddess Saraswati on the day of Saraswati Puja. This will solve all the obstacles.

    Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

    If you want to develop your intellect then worship Goddess Saraswati and donate white coloured grains to a poor person on the day of Saraswati Puja or Basant Panchami.

    Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

    If you seek the blessings of Goddess Saraswati then on the day of Basant Panchami donate educational items or school bags to poor children or the ones who are less fortunate.

    Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

    If you are suffering from career related problems and there is no job satisfaction, then on the day of Basant Panchami donate yellow coloured clothes to girls and Goddess Saraswati will bless you.

    Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

    Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 10:00 [IST]
