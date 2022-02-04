Basant Panchami 2022: How To Worship Goddess Saraswati According To Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you want to concentrate on your work and focus more on your goals then consider reciting Maa Saraswati Kavach on the auspicious day of Basant Panchami. This will surely prove to be beneficial for you.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May In order to seek blessings of Goddess Saraswati, apply white sandalwood tilak on the forehead of Her idol worship with a pure heart. You may have to offer white flowers on Her feet as well. It is believed that by doing so one's knowledge will increase.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you want to fulfill your wishes, then offer a green coloured pen to Goddess Sarawati on the auspicious day of Basant Panchami. This will definitely fulfill your wishes and fill you with hope to cross all kind of obstacles.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you want to please Goddess Saraswati then offer kheer to her. Since the Goddess is shown holding veena which represents a music instrument, this day will be beneficial for anyone who is associated with music.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On Basant Panchami, chant Gayatri Mantra for 27 times. It is believed that the more you chant this mantra, the better it will be for you. It will be beneficial for students who are planning to study or are studying abroad.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are a student and despite putting efforts, you are not able to get the desired results, then it is advised that on the day of Basant Panchami, keep the study material near the feet of Goddess Saraswati and pray with utmost devotion.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you have the problem of speech then donate clothes to a Brahmin or a less fortunate man. Since Goddess Saraswati is associated with the speech, she is believed to bless her devotees.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you have memory related issues, then worship Maa Saraswati on this auspicious day of Basant Panchami and then offer a red coloured pen to her.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If students are thinking of pursuing higher education and they are unable to make the right decisions, then offer yellow coloured sweets to Goddess Saraswati on the day of Saraswati Puja. This will solve all the obstacles.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you want to develop your intellect then worship Goddess Saraswati and donate white coloured grains to a poor person on the day of Saraswati Puja or Basant Panchami.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you seek the blessings of Goddess Saraswati then on the day of Basant Panchami donate educational items or school bags to poor children or the ones who are less fortunate.