Balaram Jayanti 2025 Vrat Katha: Know Date, Puja Vidhi And Mantras To Chant For Protection

Balaram Jayanti is one of the most revered festivals in the Hindu calendar, celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Balaram, the elder brother of Lord Krishna. Known for his immense strength, devotion, and simplicity, Lord Balaram is worshipped as the embodiment of duty and dharma. Every year, this day is observed with great devotion, fasting, rituals, and chanting of sacred mantras.

In 2025, Balaram Jayanti falls on 29 August 2025, a day that devotees mark with fasting (vrat), puja, and remembrance of the divine bond between Krishna and Balaram. Observing this vrat is believed to bless devotees with inner strength, family harmony, and spiritual wisdom.

Balaram Jayanti 2025: Date And Muhurat

In 2025, Balaram Jayanti will be celebrated on Friday, 29 August 2025.

Balarama Jayanti Muhurat - 11:05 AM to 01:39 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 34 Mins

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 05:56 PM on Aug 28, 2025

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 08:21 PM on Aug 29, 2025

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is observed on the Shravan Purnima tithi in some regions, while in others, it falls on the sixth day (Shashti) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada.

This day holds special significance as Shravan Purnima is also the day of Raksha Bandhan in many parts of India, further amplifying its sacredness and celebration.

Balaram Jayanti 2025 Vrat Katha

According to the scriptures, when Lord Vishnu decided to take birth as Lord Krishna to end the tyranny of Kansa, he sent his elder brother Balaram ahead of him to support this divine mission. Balaram, born to Vasudeva and Rohini, played a vital role in Krishna's childhood and later battles.

The vrat katha narrates how Balaram, with his immense strength and valor, destroyed many demons. His plough (hala) and mace (gada) became his divine weapons to protect dharma. Balaram also taught agriculture and farming to people, symbolizing prosperity and nourishment of life.

By listening to and reciting this vrat katha on Balaram Jayanti, devotees are reminded that courage paired with righteousness is the true path of dharma.

Balaram Jayanti 2025 Puja Vidhi

Devotees observe the day with purity, devotion, and discipline. Here is the step-by-step puja vidhi:

First, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and wear clean clothes. The puja altar is decorated with flowers, fresh leaves, and idols or images of Lord Balaram. A kalash is placed, and the puja begins with a Sankalp (prayer of intention). Offerings of milk, butter, curd, fruits, sweets, and specially prepared kheer are made, as these are Lord Balaram's favorites.

Sacred mantras and hymns dedicated to Lord Balaram and Vishnu are chanted. Devotees also read or listen to the vrat katha. The day-long fast is observed, which is broken after the evening rituals and aarti. In many temples, special bhajans, kirtans, and processions take place to honor the divine brother of Krishna.

Balaram Jayanti 2025: Sacred Mantras To Chant

Chanting mantras is an essential part of Balaram Jayanti as it invokes divine blessings. Some powerful mantras include:

"Om Balabhadraya Namah" - to seek strength and protection.

"Om Haladharaaya Namah" - to honor the one who holds the plough.

"Om Baladevaaya Namah" - to praise Lord Balaram's divine presence.

Regular chanting of these mantras on Balaram Jayanti is believed to bring courage, prosperity, and peace.

Balaram Jayanti 2025 Significance

Lord Balaram is revered as the incarnation of Sheshnag, the thousand-headed serpent on whom Lord Vishnu rests. He is also the symbol of strength, truth, and unwavering loyalty. His life teaches us that true power lies in balance, humility, and righteousness.

Balaram Jayanti is not just about rituals, but about imbibing his virtues into everyday life. Devotees believe that worshipping Balaram on this day helps one overcome weaknesses, fight negativity, and gain the strength to face challenges.

As Balaram is the guiding elder brother to Krishna, his worship reminds us of the importance of guidance, family bonds, and standing firmly on the path of dharma.