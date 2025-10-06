Why Sharad Purnima Is Also Called Kojagari Purnima? Discover How Krishna’s Raas Leela Adds Magic To The Night

Ashwin Purnima 2025: Date, Fasting And Bathing Time, Puja Rituals And Significance Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Ashwin Purnima, also known as Sharad Purnima, marks one of the most spiritually charged full moon nights in the Hindu calendar. Falling in the month of Ashwin (September-October), it is believed that on this night, the moon showers Amrit, the divine nectar of healing and abundance, upon the earth.

Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, observe fasts, and stay awake through the night to invite prosperity and spiritual peace. Spiritually, Ashwin Purnima symbolizes completion, illumination, and divine grace - a time when nature and the human soul align, reminding us to stay awake in both faith and consciousness.

This day is believed to be the night when Goddess Lakshmi descends to bless her devotees with wealth, peace, and prosperity. It is also associated with the belief that the moon showers Amrit - the nectar of life - upon the earth. Fasting, bathing in holy rivers, and performing Lakshmi Puja on this day are considered highly auspicious and spiritually rewarding.

Ashwin Purnima 2025: Date, Time, and Moonrise

In 2025, Ashwin Purnima will be observed on Tuesday, October 7. Devotees, however, will keep the Upavasa (fast) a day earlier, on Monday, October 6, 2025.

Purnima Tithi Begins: 12:23 PM on October 6, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends: 09:16 AM on October 7, 2025

Moonrise on Purnima Night: 05:21 PM

The timing of fasting, bathing, and worship holds great importance. Many devotees take a holy dip early in the morning during the Purnima Tithi, believing that the act cleanses the soul and brings spiritual merit (punya).

Why Ashwin Purnima Is Spiritually Significant

Ashwin Purnima, or Sharad Purnima, is not just a full moon day - it is a spiritual phenomenon. It is believed that on this night, the moon's rays carry divine healing properties. According to ancient scriptures, the moon shines at its brightest and fullest, symbolizing wisdom, prosperity, and emotional balance.

Devotees believe that Goddess Lakshmi roams the earth on this night, visiting homes that are clean, peaceful, and filled with light. Those who stay awake, meditate, or chant her name are said to receive her divine blessings.

This Purnima also marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Sharad Ritu (autumn), making it an important transition in the Hindu calendar.

Ashwin Purnima Vrat and Puja Rituals

The day begins with an early holy bath in a river, lake, or at home before sunrise. Devotees then observe a fast throughout the day, offering prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

In the evening, Lakshmi Puja is performed with devotion. Homes are decorated with diyas, and the goddess is offered sweets, fruits, rice kheer, and flowers. Many devotees also prepare kheer (milk pudding) and place it under the moonlight overnight, believing that the moon's rays infuse it with divine energy. This sacred prasad is consumed the next morning for good health and fortune.

Those who cannot fast completely may observe a phalahar vrat, consuming only fruits and milk. Staying awake through the night while chanting Lakshmi mantras or reading sacred texts like the Vishnu Sahasranama is considered extremely auspicious.

Ashwin Purnima 2025: Celebrations

In different parts of India, Ashwin Purnima takes unique forms of celebration. In West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, it coincides with Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, where people worship the goddess and stay awake through the night, asking - "Ko jagarti?" meaning "Who is awake?"

In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Moon God (Chandra Deva). Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, newly married women celebrate the festival by offering prayers for prosperity and happiness in their marital life.