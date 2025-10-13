Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Spotted Kissing On Yacht: A Closer Look At Their Dating Timeline

Kaal Ashtami And Ahoi Ashtami 2025: How Devotees Can Seek Blessings And Observe the Day

P Chidambaram Says Operation Blue Star Was A Mistake, Indira Gandhi Paid With Her Life

Chhath Puja 2025, 27 Or 28 October? Know Date, Time, Samagri, Puja Rituals, And Mantra To Chant

Dhanteras 2025 Vastu Tips: What Are The Rules For Buying A Broom? Know Auspicious Time

You Won't Believe What ‘Bluetoothing' Means! The Drug Trend So Dangerous It's Spreading HIV

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha, Sight Of Stars, Puja Samagri List, And More Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Festivals in India aren't just marked by rituals, they're soaked in emotion, faith, and family. Among the many fasts that mothers observe for the wellbeing of their children, Ahoi Ashtami holds a very special place.

Every year, mothers across North India fast from sunrise to the sighting of the stars, praying for their children's long, prosperous lives. From the delicate lines drawn on the wall to the whisper of prayers under the evening sky - Ahoi Ashtami isn't just a fast; it's a mother's love made sacred.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Sight Of Stars

In 2025, Ahoi Ashtami will be observed on Monday, October 13.

The Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat is from 05:13 PM to 06:27 PM, lasting 1 hour and 14 minutes.

The Sanjh (evening) time for sighting the stars - which marks the end of the fast - is at 05:36 PM. The Krishna Dashami Moonrise on the same day will occur at 10:49 PM.

The Ashtami Tithi begins at 12:24 PM on October 13, 2025, and ends at 11:09 AM on October 14, 2025.

The day also coincides with Govardhan Radha Kunda Snan, making it even more auspicious for spiritual rituals and prayers.

So, if you're planning to observe the fast, these timings will help you align your puja and prayers for maximum spiritual benefit.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Vrat Katha

The story behind Ahoi Ashtami, or the Ahoi Mata Vrat Katha, is one that speaks to both karma and compassion.

Once, a woman went into the forest to dig soil for her home. While digging, she accidentally injured a young cub. The cub died, and the woman returned home stricken with guilt. In the years that followed, she lost her seven sons, one after another.

When she finally confessed her sin to the village elders, they advised her to pray to Ahoi Mata on the Ashtami day of Kartik month, asking forgiveness for her unintentional act. She observed the fast with deep devotion, and by the goddess's grace, her sons were restored to life.

Since then, Ahoi Mata is worshipped by mothers seeking the long life and protection of their children. The star seen in the evening sky is believed to represent the goddess herself, who listens to a mother's prayers of love and sacrifice.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Puja Samagri List

The Ahoi Puja is simple, heartfelt, and steeped in meaning. The essentials include:

Ahoi Mata image or hand-drawn wall motif, silver coins (preferably with engravings of Syahu-Ahoi), kalash, rice, roli, akshat, diya (lamp), incense sticks, fruits, and sweets - especially soaked wheat or sewiyan kheer for the evening offering.

Mothers decorate the Ahoi Mata wall image using red sindoor, make seven dots symbolizing their children, and perform Ahoi Puja in the evening after sunset. The fast is broken after sighting the stars and offering water to them.

Some women also draw the stars with rice flour near the puja area to signify completion of the ritual.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Significance

Ahoi Ashtami isn't just about abstaining from food or water - it's about channeling a mother's unconditional love into prayer and gratitude.

The festival celebrates motherhood, patience, and faith. It reminds us that love, when offered selflessly, can transform destiny itself. The fast teaches restraint and devotion, while the rituals - from lighting diyas to watching the first twinkle of the evening star - bring families closer.

Spiritually, Ahoi Mata is believed to bless her devotees with good fortune, protection from untimely death, and peace in the household.

On a deeper level, Ahoi Ashtami reminds us that every mother carries divine strength - the same power that moves the universe through compassion.