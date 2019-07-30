Triple Talaq Bill In Rajya Sabha: Law Minister Moves The Bill To Ensure Justice For Muslim Women Women oi-Amritha K

Today, on Tuesday 30 July, the triple talaq bill was put for the test in the Rajya Sabha. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad moved the triple talaq bill, asserting the same has been done to ensure justice for Muslim women. The minister also pointed out that the bill was passed with the sole intention of respecting the dignity of women and not to view it as a political move.

"This issue should not be seen through a political prism or vote-bank politics. This is a question of humanity. This is for ensuring justice to women, dignity and empowerment to women and to ensure gender dignity and equality," he said.

A respectable action by the minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad urged the members to approve 'The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019' because, the said practice, even after being banned, is being practised in various parts of India.

He also stated that, after the Supreme Court judgement banning instant triple talaq, around 574 cases has come to the notice of the government. Also, after the last ordinance issued by the government criminalising triple talaq, some 101 cases have come to light.

As a support to the move, the minister pointed out that even in more than 20 Islamic countries - the practice is banned and not in secular India. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

"The judgement has come, but no action on triple talaq has been taken. That is why we have brought this law because the law is a deterrence", Prasad said.

With the bill being moved after its failure during the previous Modi government, the talaq bill makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence and jail time of three years to the Muslim man (for the crime).

Submerged in controversies since its attempted introduction by the previous government, the bill was previously opposed by the opposition parties such as the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, AIMIM, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The opposition parties criticized the moving of the triple talaq bill by stating that it is only moved with the intention of harassing Muslim men.