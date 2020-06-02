Exclusive: On International Sex Workers’ Day, Here's How This NGO Is Helping Kolkata's Sex Workers A Women oi-Prerna Aditi

If you really want to know how the life of commercial sex workers look like or how the economy of this trade works, you have to be there in person, see and understand it for yourself.

Every year 2 June marks the International Sex Workers Day to honour the sex workers and their exploiting working conditions. While some of us have the liberty to complain about nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown from the comfort of our couch, this deserted and decayed portion of the society is struggling to feed themselves and their children because their daily income has got affected. Probably this is the only section of the society which is always at health related risks and yet most of us are busy either stigmatising them or pitying them.

Menstruation Hygiene Day 2020: Ways In Which You Can Talk About Menstruation

To get a glimpse of the life of commercial sex workers of Kolkata's 'Sonagachi', which tranlates in English as 'Golden Tree' and is the largest red-light district in Asia and draws about 35,000 footfalls every day; Boldsky got in touch with Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, an NGO that is working to create awareness and for the welfare of the sex workers of West Bengal.

Principal of Sonagachi Research and Training Institute, Dr. S. Jana, who is also the Founder and Chief Advisor of Durbar shares his thoughts in an exclusive interview with Boldsky. On asking about the inception of Durbar, COVID-19 crisis is affecting the sex workers, he says, "We are trying our best to spread more and more awareness about COVID-19 to sex workers living in the brothels. Though West Bengal, unlike any other Indian state is quite affected due to Coronavirus, it makes me quite happy to say, till date, no sex worker has caught the infection."

COVID-19 And Sex Workers

The real threat of contracting COVID-19 is less during the nation-wide lockdown and more when it will be lifted as the customers will start visiting the brothels. 'The sex workers do listen to the health tips and suggestions given by the Durbar team,' says Dr. Jana. 'They are quite attentive and cooperative. They know that we are working for their welfare and therefore, so they themselves take precautions against COVID-19 infections. Even though their daily wages are getting affected, they are not entertaining any clients during this lockdown to keep themselves safe.' 'We are providing them with food and other essential things to ensure they do not face much problem in this tough situation,' he adds.

Apart from creating awareness about COVID-19, this NGO provides treatment and medication for the treatment of HIV and also for common ailments, chronic illness and other sexually transmitted diseases. They also provide free medication to those who are HIV positive with the help of the government and some NGOs that run the HIV campaigns.

'As a citizen of our country, I wanted to work for the betterment of these people. Society has stigmatised them and often looks down upon them. There are many sex workers who are trying their best to support their families and therefore, they are into this profession. There are many sex workers who are the sole earners in their families. We are human beings, and therefore, we should come forward to lend our support to these poor and marginalised sections of society,' he says.

Children Who Are Born Into Brothels

Apart from medications and medical facilities, Durbar also aims at taking proper care of the children of sex workers. They provide them clothing, nutritious food and also the educational facility.

Dr Jana feels that like every other child, these kids too have an equal right to education and live a better life. 'Therefore, we have hostel facilities for them and we try our best not only to educate them but also to train them in sports, arts and other extracurricular activities. I believe that these are the basic rights of every child irrespective of their parents' identity and profession."

Upon being asked whether these children know that their mothers are into prostitution, Dr. Jana says, "Yes they are very much aware of this and they are not ashamed to admit it. In fact, they are as proud of their mothers as any other children in this world. They support their mothers and understand that they are doing this to earn a livelihood."

'These children are as talented and hardworking. They love going to school and they want to make their mothers proud,' says Dr. Jana. 'Though this sounds really impressive that children of sex workers are able to receive education, it was not that easy for them. There had been times when these children had to face discrimination from the people. "Initially, we faced many problems in providing educational facilities. Some also feel that these children have loose character as their mothers are into prostitution. However, over the course of time, things have changed to some extent," added Dr. Jana.

Thanks to Durbar, today many of these children have graduated and are well settled. Some of them are working in the Durbar itself on different designations.

Challenges Faced By Dr. Jana And His Team

'Since we are working for those who are neglected in society, we have faced many challenges such as goons and exploited police officers. Apart from these, the mentality and behaviour of people towards these sex workers were also one of the biggest challenges.However, we started this Durbar initiative under the All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health. Initially, the owners of the brothels were quite sceptical towards us but over the years, they cooperated. At times we also contacted the Police Commissioner,' told Dr Jana to Boldsky.."

Whenever there's any new entrant into these brothels, Dr. Jana and his team go there and they try to find out if the girl or woman was brought forcefully or consensually. If any of them is brought forcefully, then they take necessary steps to not only rescue the girl but also help her get back to her home. They also help those who want to quit this profession and start a new life. Many of them wish to go back to their family and restart their life.

'We have rescued many girls and women who didn't want to be in this profession or were brought forcefully. In the past three years, we have reduced more than 1100 girls and women who were either forced into this profession or were unwilling to continue with this profession. We help them in finding a livelihood and living their life in a better way. Many of the old sex-workers, who are not considered to be good enough for the business, they either choose to work in the brothels as the cook, assistants of brothels owners or as a tutor for sex workers' children,' he recalls.

Those who have some savings with them, they either build their own house to live their life peacefully or try to make some other source of living. Some of the sex workers also started an initiative known as 'USHA Cooperative'. Through this initiative, sex workers come together to save money and help each other in having a livelihood after they are no more into prostitution. In Dr. Jana's words, 'there are many sex workers who are living with their families and are still cooperating in USHA.'

Dr. Jana says that this is just the beginning. 'We want to decriminalise this profession for those who want to continue with this profession. We want the government to rescue all those who were forced into this profession. Also, we want the society to understand the plight and stop considering them as the scum of society. These women too are humans and therefore, they too have a right to live.'

About What Is Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee

Durbar is an organisation that works for the welfare of the sex workers irrespective of their sexual orientation and genders. Their organisation is currently serving 65,000 sex workers and their children as well. Under the guidance of Dr. S. Jana the members of the organisation work towards providing healthcare facilities and other necessities to the sex workers. It was in the year 1992 when Dr. S. Jana participated in the HIV Intervention Programme, where he had taken the responsibility to teach Epidemiology in the All India Institute of Public Health. He was also assigned the duty of finding out the people who were HIV positive and to spread awareness about the transmission and prevention of HIV.