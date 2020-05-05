International Midwives’ Day 2020: Know About The History, Theme And Significance Women oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year 5 May is celebrated as International Midwives' Day to acknowledge the contribution of midwives in childbirth. Those who don't know, midwives are women who help pregnant women in giving birth to their child.

In ancient times when there were no skilled and professional doctors and gynaecologists, pregnant ladies gave birth to their children with the help of midwives as the later has the practical knowledge of childbirth. Even today in some parts of the world, pregnant ladies seek the help of midwives to deliver their babies at home. Therefore, in order to respect the noble work of these women, the International Midwives' Day is observed.

So now let us move on to know more about midwives and the role they play in childbirth.

History

If you turn the pages of history, you will come to know most of the women delivered their babies with the help of midwives. During those days we lacked medical and health facilities, you will find many traditions where midwifery was common. The midwives were trained by understanding the difficult and miraculous notion of childbirth. They had a practical knowledge of handling childbirth and then taking care of the new mother and her baby.

But today these midwives are no less than trained professionals. They are often seen at hospitals and clinics assisting doctors and nurses. They are now more skilled and educated as compared to those in ancient times.

Theme Of International Midwives' Day 2020

Every year a theme is decided by the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) to spread awareness about the status of midwives. They also organise theme campaigns to motivate the Member Association, stakeholders and partners to look after the welfare of midwives. This year's theme is 'Midwives with women: celebrate, demonstrate, mobilise, unite - our time is NOW!'

Significance Of International Midwives' Day

The intention behind observing this day is to empower midwives across the world. The partners, workers and supporters of midwives are given the responsibility of spreading awareness about midwives across the world.

It aims to educate midwives about maternity mortality and disabilities related to the reproductive and other related disabilities.

Currently, the world is facing a shortage of midwives. Even in this era where we have world-class medical and health facilities, midwives are required in rural areas to at least look after the new-born child and the new mother.

These days midwives are trained by professionals to help women deliver their children and look after their newly born child. It is noteworthy to mention that midwives have been saving the lives of children and pregnant women with their skills and stunning work.

How You Can Celebrate International Midwives' Day 2020

Though the world is going through the severe outbreak of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease, you can still celebrate this day by following ways:

Take part in social media campaigns and try to spread awareness about the status and living conditions of midwives.

If you know any midwives, then you can send her a thank you letter and help her in knowing about the complications that a pregnant woman may face during her gestational period.

Inform people about the contribution of midwives and why they need to be considered important in our society.