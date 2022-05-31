Geetanjali Shree's 'Tomb Of Sand,' The 1st Hindi Novel To Win International Booker Prize Women oi-Amritha K

Geetanjali Shree's Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand' originally Ret Samadhi has become the first book in any Indian language to win the prestigious International Booker Prize.

Translated into English by Daisy Rockwell, the literary piece was acknowledged as the first book in any Indian language to win the International Booker Prize on Friday, thanks to the collaborative efforts of an American translator who lives in Vermont and a Hindi novelist who lives in Delhi.

In addition, Shree is the first writer from India to receive this prize, which is given every year for a book that has been translated into English. It is distinct from the Booker Prize, which has been awarded to Indian authors Arundhati Roy and Aravind Adiga.

The International Booker Prize is awarded to an author whose work has been translated into English from an international language. However, the Booker Prize is awarded to an English-language book or novel. The prize money for both is £50,000.

During a ceremony held in London on Thursday, the New Delhi-based writer expressed her surprise at the "bolt from the blue" when she received her prize, worth GBP 50,000 and shared it with the book's English translator, Daisy Rockwell.

Find out more about this extraordinary book: https://t.co/VBBrTmfNIH — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) May 26, 2022

'Tomb of Sand', originally titled 'Ret Samadhi', is a novel set in northern India and follows an 80-year-old woman in a story the Booker judges have described as a 'joyous cacophony' and an 'irresistible novel'.

Geetanjali Shree (left) and Daisy Rockwell (right)

Who Is Geetanjali Shree?

Geetanjali Shree, also known as Geetanjali Pandey, is a Hindi novelist and short-story writer living in New Delhi, India. She has published several short stories and five novels. Her novel Mai was shortlisted for the Crossword Book Award in 2001, and Niyogi Books published its English translation by Nita Kumar in 2017.

In addition to fiction, she has written critical essays about Premchand. Her first story, "Bel Patra," appeared in the literary magazine Hans in 1987 and was followed by a collection of short stories entitled "Anugoonj".

Conversation with novelist Geetanjali Shree and translator Daisy Rockwell on @TheBookerPrizes winner Tomb of Sand @hayfestival https://t.co/XAYXMZoODy — Viv Groskop (@VivGroskop) May 31, 2022

She is the recipient of the Indu Sharma Katha Samman award and has been a fellow of the Ministry of Culture, the Government of India, and the Japan Foundation. She also works with a theatre group called Vivadi, consisting of writers, artists, dancers, and painters.

[image source: bbc.com]