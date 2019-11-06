‘Self-Partnered' Not ‘Single': Emma Watson Coins A New Term To Describe Singledom As Source Of Power Women oi-Deepannita Das

Do we have a term for "happy single" people? No there wasn't any until the popular actor, activist Emma Watson, 29, coined a new term called "Self Partnered" to describe her life.

The 'Little Women' actress who will enter the third decade of her life in April next year highlighted the fact that how mammoth expectations are thrown at women when they turn 30 and the unsaid messages they receive from the society about what they should have achieved by then.

In an interview with British Vogue, she said, "If you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby [...] There's just this incredible amount of anxiety." Adding to this, Emma mentioned, "If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you're not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you're still figuring things out. There's just this incredible amount of anxiety. I was like: 'This is totally spiel'".

Emma also said how 2019 was not a cakewalk and she found it tough as she was figuring out what her life would look like this year. Emma said, "It took me a long time, but I'm very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered."

We all can learn from her how singledom can be a source of power for women. How society views single women cannot become our identity.

Here is how Single Twitter users are reacting to the coining of "self-partnered' and hailing her idea of staying "happy single"-

Emma Watson's #selfpartnered quote is actually absolutely amazing, because it puts the emphasis on having a relationship with yourself rather than having the absence of a relationship with somebody else.



That's super empowering & healthy. — Sophie. (@_sophiedarling) November 5, 2019

Can we just give a collective cheer to @EmmaWatson for rebranding being single? Relationship status: 'Self-partnered' — Francesca (@ChezSpecter) November 5, 2019

I like this #selfpartnered concept.



It is simpler and more comfortable being on your own, doing your own thing. Happiness is more easily attainable. It all comes back to self-love and being content on your own with yourself, an important place to be at mentally and emotionally. — Hot Bot (@LuxeGiorgio) November 5, 2019

The takeaway from this piece isn't the term "self-partnered" but the fact that you can be a BAFTA recipient, UN goodwill ambassador, and beloved icon of a generation of women and people will still ask if you feel like a failure because you're 30 and not married with kids. https://t.co/pxSPUhWswH — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) November 5, 2019