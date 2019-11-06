ENGLISH

    ‘Self-Partnered' Not ‘Single': Emma Watson Coins A New Term To Describe Singledom As Source Of Power

    By

    Do we have a term for "happy single" people? No there wasn't any until the popular actor, activist Emma Watson, 29, coined a new term called "Self Partnered" to describe her life.

    The 'Little Women' actress who will enter the third decade of her life in April next year highlighted the fact that how mammoth expectations are thrown at women when they turn 30 and the unsaid messages they receive from the society about what they should have achieved by then.

    In an interview with British Vogue, she said, "If you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby [...] There's just this incredible amount of anxiety." Adding to this, Emma mentioned, "If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you're not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you're still figuring things out. There's just this incredible amount of anxiety. I was like: 'This is totally spiel'".

    Emma also said how 2019 was not a cakewalk and she found it tough as she was figuring out what her life would look like this year. Emma said, "It took me a long time, but I'm very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered."

    We all can learn from her how singledom can be a source of power for women. How society views single women cannot become our identity.

    Here is how Single Twitter users are reacting to the coining of "self-partnered' and hailing her idea of staying "happy single"-

