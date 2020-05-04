‘Bois Locker Room’: Delhi Boys Share Pictures Of Minor Girls And Talk About Raping Them Women oi-Prerna Aditi

It is not uncommon to see a man whistling at a woman from across the street or a male co-worker talking to a woman's breast or try to get a glimpse down your shirt. While women's safety has been confined to outrage and debates, to make people know about the offline sexism and objectification, women took the help of #metoo and #timesup movements.

Recently, a group of Delhi schoolboys were glorifying rape in a chat group and the Instagram stories, screenshots and tweets shook the netizens. These boys used social media platforms as a misogyny ground to objectify women.

The screenshots are from an Instagram group named 'Bois (Boys) Locker Room'. The participants of the group were teenage boys from South Delhi who were passing lewd comments on girls and were objectifying them. And no they didn't stop there, and also discussed how to gangrape a girl. 'We will together gangrape her' is what their chat read. Another shocking thing is that all the girls who are being shamed in this group are minors. The chat group got busted and currently, the Delhi police is probing the controversy.

One of the participants of the group even said, 'It's been too long since I sent the id's of girls'.

The sad part of this incident is that the girls whose private pictures were being shared in the group were all underage. Not only this, but the boys are also barely 16-18 years old. The participants of the group were sharing the morphed pictures of the girls, were abusing them and passing filthy comments. They were also judging the age of various girls.

A group of south delhi boys in the age group of 17-18 have ig gc named "bois locker room" where they were doing shitty things , objectify and morph pictures of girls of the same age group . These people are still not stoping and threatening people . Like really ? #boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/QsRZZoKdBv — Youth Against Rape ™ 🇮🇳 (@Rapesfreeindia) May 3, 2020

This incident came into light after a girl shared all the screenshots through her social media handles. She might have received the screenshots from the boys who are her friends and also participants of the alleged group. The girl said that the group was active for a long time where the members were sharing pictures of girls without their information. She warned the boys along with some of her friends but in return, the boys discussed circulating the nude pictures of those girls.

Soon the screenshots and the tweets went viral.

So there’s no stopping these rich ass fuckin disgusting boys. They are not even guilty and are labelling girls calling them out as “feminist r@ndiyaan”, offering ideas to circulate their nudes around!

And why do I see no outrage from men over this? #boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/HGe22F8Ci5 — blopbloopbleep (@vaishalivatsayn) May 3, 2020

It was not only on Instagram but also on Snapchat where the boys didn't think twice before putting such bad opinions. Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell has taken cognisance of the matter&started probe. On the basis of social media reports, a case has been registered under relevant sections of IT Act &other relevant IPC sections: DCP Cyber Cell on Delhi schoolboys glorifying rape on an Instagram chatroom.

This is not the first time when women are seen as mere objects. This is not a mistake that can be forgiven. Passing such lewd comments at the tender age of 16-18 clearly shows the misogynist and sick mentality of these men. This is no less than encouraging child-pornography and rape culture.