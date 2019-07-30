Twitterati Argue About Childless Millennials Going To Disney Parents And Children oi-Prerna Aditi

Disney World is undoubtedly a fabulous place on earth. With theme parks and water parks, the amusement park has so many fun things to do. Not only children, but young adults too are fond of Disney World Amusement Park. But recently Twitter received impassioned tweets from people across the world, after an article entitled "Sorry, childless millennials going to Disney World is weird," of The New York Post on 26 July, talked about how millennials enjoying at Disney World is not good.

The article was published after an aggressively shared Facebook post. The post is all about an angry mother who is seemed to be ranting about how young childless adults are spoiling the fun at the Disney World resort. Her identity has been kept anonymous. Her post was then shared on Twitter by @JenKatWrites.

The mother who wrote the Facebook post about childless millennials refers the millennials to be 'immature' and further says, "people without children should be banned from Disney World". According to her, childless millennials were ruining the vacation of her 3-year-old toddler.

This is my new favorite wild mommy post. It's me, the millennial slut who just goes to Disney World to make children cry pic.twitter.com/COokEiTdMm — Jen 🔜 Gen Con🌹🥖🌹 (@JenKatWrites) 19 July 2019

Though some people argued that Disney's amusement park should be solely for children, the park has been fascinating adults, especially adults who are still kids at hearts.