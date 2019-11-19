8 Ways To Help Your Children Overcome Their Stage Fright

1. Let Them Feel Relaxed If stage fright gets your child then it can make them nervous. As a parent, you can help them to make them feel relaxed. Ask them to take breaths and stay calm the moment they step on the stage. Otherwise, they may get overwhelmed after seeing so many people. You can also ask them to drink a glass of water to calm themselves down and give their performance. Initially, staying calm and relaxed may be a tough thing but constant practice can help in this.

2. Avoid Pressurising Them You can make your children understand that it is okay to make mistakes because we get the opportunity to learn from them. Rather than asking them to perfect, let them feel comfortable and confident in whatever they do. Ask them what kind of problems they face when they step on the stage. Don't pressurise them to be the first. Instead, you can guide them to practice repeatedly and stay motivated.

3. Help Them To Stay Positive It is obvious for a person to feel nervous and scared after facing the audience. In such a situation, it is better to stay positive and recall things to perform well. Therefore, you need to motivate your children to stay positive. For that, you can ask them to close their eyes for a while and take deep breaths. Also, you can ask them to smile and pretend that they are performing in front of family members.

4. Make Them Feel Confident In order to overcome the stage fright, you need to make your children feel confident of themselves. Therefore, it is better to help them in gaining their self-confidence. For that, you can encourage them to have faith in their effort and give their best. Also rather than copying others, let your kids keep their performance natural as this will make them feel confident of themselves.

5. Share Your Experience With Them If you ever had any experience of performing on stage and facing a huge audience, then you can share the same with your children. Let your children know how you managed to perform on the stage and what sort of things you did to overcome your stage fright. This will surely help your children before giving a performance on the stage.

6. Have A Preparation Strategy As a parent, you can come up with a preparation strategy for your kids. This can include practising in front of the mirror and working on the body language. You can also ask them to perform in front of their friends and family members. This will help them in working on their grey areas.

7. Let Them Visualise Their Own Performance There is no denying that audio-visuals have a great impact on our minds. What you watch and hear stays with you for a long time and therefore, through this, you can help your children to overcome their stage fright by letting them visualise their own performance. You can also record the rehearsal of your children. After this let them see their own rehearsal to know where they are lacking, what improvements they need to make and if their body language was in sync with their performance? This will not only improve their performance but will also remove their stage fear.