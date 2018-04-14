Reasons Why Marriage Is Important For Everyone

They say marriages are made in heaven. But do you know why you should marry? Do you have an idea what it brings to your life? Why is marriage the most precious act?

Marriage is a very complicated setup. We all agree to it. We often feel it is not necessary to marry.

Well, I will give you the insight of why a marriage is important in this article.

Let me tell you the basics of marriage first.

It is a bond of two people for eternity or this lifetime. It is a relationship of families, where two people involve two families while they get married. Marriage is a feeling of connection of the two souls where they form a new family.

Marriage is vast and is always considered to be the holy act of every individual.

Let's unlock the treasure of reasons on why marriage is important.

1. Oneness of being

Marriage is an act of conjugation of two humans. It is meeting of two souls to form one. Marriage is a bond that has no other competition. It not just gives a life partner, but it gives you another family to rely on. Marriage is a teamwork where the couple is the ultimate player.

2. It teaches you all about compassion

Marriage teaches you compassion and in ways, you can practice it. It makes you stand with each other through the thick and thin.

Marriage is all about having the support of one another in each and everything you and your partner does. Marriage is a package of joint emotion being poured into forming a family out of love and compassion.

3. Marriage benefits each and every one

There are many benefits of marriage. It helps in economic and social bonding towards the community. Marriage benefits the families of each other. Marriage creates a new bonding of people, of the two families.

4. You have someone to talk to

Marriage is important because it binds you to another soul with whom you can share everything with that is in your mind and without the fear of being judged.

5. It gives you someone to look at

Marriage gives you another soul to be the partner with, where you both will be each other's crime partners. You have someone to hold you when you fall. You have someone to watch a movie with. You don't feel alone ever in a marriage. Marriage is a mixture of two partners in doing all the types of beautiful things to the weirdest of all.

6. Sex

Marriage comes with the prize of having intimacy whenever you and your partner want the same. It is the guilt-free sex. Sex without marriage always makes you think if you did wrong or right. Here, there is no guilt. If you feel like having sex with your partner, you are free to have it whenever you want.

7. Emotional Security

Marriage is the union of emotion. Both men and women are always in the hunt for emotional security. They get it in a marriage. There is someone always for you. The emotion you share with them is pure and without any impurity. The love you portray is as beautiful as it can be.

8. Life Security

There is always someone to look after you when you are ill. Marriage is an act wherein you are certain the other person will take care of you when you are in need of them. You don't have to worry and trouble yourself. You have someone to take care then. Security in life is a very important reason why people marry.

9. Travel Partner

You have a partner to travel the world with you. Marriage gives you that satisfaction of traveling with your partner wherever you want in the world. You have each other and the whole world is your home. You could keep going to different places and experiencing life to the fullest.

10. Economy

When you marry, you have yours and your spouse's capital. When joined together, you have a better economy to live and enjoy your marriage. Marriage is important as it brings balance into your money factor.

11. Parenting

Parenting is one of the life's greatest blessing. Marriage gives you the opportunity to grow a family with you and your spouse. You start a new generation and that continues, letting you have a legacy at the end.

Marriage is a beautiful act for two individuals in deep love and compassion.

If you have any queries, feel free to drop your query in the comment section below.