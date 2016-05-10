Can A Baby Strengthen A Marriage?

Marriages are made in heaven they say, and how many of you actually agree to that? On a scale of 10, there are around 7 couples who think that a baby is a key to saving their relationship and, according to relationship experts, in a way, it is true.

Yes, a marriage can be saved if a baby helps to bring the couple together and only if both the partners have a fondness for children.

In this world, there are more than a million couples who believe that a child can bring them closer in love and affection.

Statistics show that 90 percent of the couples who have had issues in the past with their marriages have actually changed for the better when their child was brought into the world.

If you think that your marriage is currently on the rocks, and a baby is the best decision to make, there is no harm in trying to get pregnant.

Here are some reasons to have a baby to save your sacred union of marriage to last a lifetime, take a look:

A Baby Needs A Family Love

When a baby enters into the world, he needs the love of his mother and father to grow into a wonderful human being. To get this love from the parents, the husband and wife need to come together and pamper their little bundle of joy, which therefore leads to the strengthening of the marriage.

Baby brings together the union of two souls as one. The couple takes up the responsibility and thus help in saving the marriage.

A Baby Needs Support

A baby will need unconditional support while growing up. Therefore, the parents are the only ones who can provide this support, care, and love to the growing baby. As responsible parents, husband and wife give the baby the time it needs, the love it requires and the patience to understand the minute details of the baby.

This, in turn, helps the couple to get in the line of their marriage and start feeling better being with each other. The once failed marriage starts picking up the lost love and runs fluently on love.

Bringing Up The Baby Together

Yes, I strongly believe that to bring up a baby, both the parents should give everything they can to uplift the baby. If you really want your child to get all the love in the world, work on your marriage, leave all negative things that hurt your relationship in the past and bring up the baby in a loving home.

A baby, when born in a negative environment, starts to inculcate that negativity. It is better to have the baby in a positive surrounding than a negative one. Bringing up the baby with patience, adoration, and love is the best way to nurture the baby as a whole.

It Makes You Feel Connected

When you bring a baby into the world, the parents find the necessity to always be together, and this connection somehow drives all those bad feelings away. Therefore, a baby is the saviour of a marriage that is on the rocks.

Babies are the sole connection between the two souls to unite again as one. Babies not only make you happy but they also bring the happiness back into your marriage. Babies are a reward to those who reconsider their marriage.

It Invites Communication

When you and your partner are working together to raise a child, there is surely going to be a whole lot of communication and that is exactly what one needs to make a relationship work for the best.

A relationship is based on communication and when a baby is born, it becomes the responsibility of the parents to look after all the needs of the child. Thus, they communicate and this makes the amendments they wanted to make in their relationship. Babies are a boon in failed marriages.

Thus, I believe, in order to reconcile a failed marriage, bringing up a baby is the best possible way to get back the married life on tracks.