Are You Dating A Widow/Widower? - 5 Things You Need To Consider Marriage And Beyond oi-Anjana NS

It is simply wonderful to give a new life to a person who has gone through a lot of worries in life. Only people with a golden heart can think of something out of the world and those with this state of mind are the blessed. And if you fall into this category, you have a lot of things to think.

The person you are planning to get into a wed lock has already been through a tragic love story as he/she has lost partner at a very early stage of life. Dating such a widow/ widower isn't easy and happy as their idea of life is a way behind than your's. To get insync with the person itself takes a longer time and patience for this is required in abundance.

Normally, a widow/widower will not seem to be interested about things and always look worried. They feel their future is void and have a lot of pain in the heart. To them, any person who interacts with good words seem to be showing sympathy and many hate the expression. Here are some dating ideas to help the forced singles feel better.

Things To Remember When You Date A Widow/ Widower

1. Is He/She Still Grieving? - Before you want to tell him/her anything, know if he/she has got ample grieving time. The sad demise of their partner would have caused a shock and may be harder to digest. As a friend you need to help to get over the grief. May be the care and affection that you shower may make them feel that you can be the one for them.

2. Is He/She Ready For Another Relationship? - Now that they have gone through a lot of suffering (mentally), you need to check if they are ready for the new relationship. Although you want to accept him/her as a partner, you need to ensure if the person is looking out or open to new life. Get your doubts cleared before you propose on the date.

3. How To Deal And Date A Widow/Widower? - Now that he/she is ready for the new life with you, their mindset is as fragile as glass, they are hoping that you will become a strong frame to the glass. Do not hurt their feelings as they have had enough of everything in their life, prove to be the best and set an example.

4. How To Handle Kids? - May be the person likes you but the children aren't ready to see you as a family member. It is tough to handle and convince kids but time will play a good role in making them understand and know how good a person you are.

5. Plan Future? - Now that you have accepted the widow/widower and children, you need to manage the finances. Children love amusements, gifts and surprises so plan you life with all these fun aspects and make them enjoy the new life directed by you. The widow/widower will also feel nice that you have the same love and affection for his/her kids.