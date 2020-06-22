9 Great Ways Through Which You Can Be Honest In Your Relationship

1. Let Your Partner Know Your Whereabouts This is one of the most important things to do if you are willing, to be honest in your relationship. You need to be honest about the things you do throughout the day. We are not saying that you need to give him/her every little detail of the things you did in the entire day. Instead, if something unusual happens or if you tried something new or met someone unexpected, you can let your partner know about the same. Discussing things that happen in your life, can help you in practicing honesty in your relationship.

2. Listen To What Your Partner Says If you are willing, to be honest in your relationship it is also important that you listen to what your partner says. You also need to let your partner express what he/she feels and wants to share. While your partner is sharing his/her thoughts, emotions and feelings, try to be attentive towards him/her. Using your phone or giving little to no attention to your partner, may not encourage honesty and transparency in your relationship.

3. Be Honest About Your Opinions There can be times when your partner may seek your opinions and would ask for your advice. In such situations, it is important that you try to be honest with your opinions and thoughts. Unless you aren't honest about your opinions, you may not be able to practice honesty completely. If you don't like something, then please do not pretend to like it. You need to be honest with yourself as well. Let your partner know if things are bothering you and in what ways you need to bring a change.

4. Sort Out The Misunderstandings Misunderstandings may arise in any relationship and there can be times when you may not be able to avoid them. But the best thing that you can do is sort out your misunderstandings and save your relationship from any hitting the dead end. For this, it is important that you talk honestly with each other. Discuss what went wrong and what's the truth. This way you can sort out the misunderstandings and this will help you in being honest with each other.

5. Avoid Judging Your Partner This is one of the most important things to do when you want to be honest in your relationship. Judging your partner on the basis of his/her habits, choices, thoughts, opinions, etc. can discourage your partner from being honest. If you do not find any of your partner's habits, thoughts, etc. to be good, then instead of judging him/her you can talk about the same. You can tell your partner how he/she can improve and be a better human.

6. Admit Your Mistakes Mistakes are inevitable and it is okay to commit mistakes at times. But what unacceptable is to not admit your mistakes. Admitting your mistakes and taking a cue from them will never make you inferior. In fact, this shows that you are not only honest but also a responsible one in your relationship. This will create some space for an honest and meaningful conversation in your relationship. Moreover, your partner will appreciate this and will try his/her best to be honest with you.

7. Try To Stay Calm And Patient There can be times when you may find it quite difficult to stay honest in your relationship. You may find it frustrating and exhausting. But you need to stay calm and patient. You need to remind yourself how important it is to be honest in your relationship. Also if your partner is sharing something, try to be calm while listening to him/her. This will help both of you in being honest with each other and strengthening your relationship.

8. Accept The Feedbacks Given By Your Partner Now if you are someone who can't handle criticism and honest opinions, then this could be a tough part for you. If you want to be honest in your relationship, it is important that you accept the feedback given by your partner. Your partner may tell you about the things he/she doesn't find good in you. For example, your partner may talk about how your behaviour annoys him/her. So, instead of losing your cool during such moments, you need to accept those feedbacks and try to bring some positive changes.