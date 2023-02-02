Just In
- 8 min ago What Does It Mean When You See Snakes In Your Dreams?
- 1 hr ago Easy Toddler Exercises: 5 Fun Exercises To Get Your Kid Moving And Its Benefits
- 1 hr ago How To Prepare At Home The Restaurant Style Tea Recipe
- 3 hrs ago Does You Kid Drink Coffee? Effects Of Caffeine In Children: How Much Is Too Much
Don't Miss
- Sports ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Winners List: Full List of Champions and Runners Up Year Wise
- Movies LATEST TRP Ratings: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa Witness Slight Dip, Bigg Boss 16 Is Stable
- News Mumbai to get two Vande Bharat Trains, to link CSMT with Solapur and Shirdi
- Finance 2 Power Sector Stocks That Can Rally After Budget 2023, Brokerages Recommend Buy For Gain
- Education Top Colleges in Marine Engineering in Karnataka 2023
- Technology WhatsApp Banned Over 3.6 Million Accounts in India in December 2022; Here’s the Reason
- Travel Explore Your Love World With Paris: Why Paris Is Called As City Of Love?
- Automobiles Here’s How F1 Tyres Are Being Used After Race – You Will Be Surprised To Know How
Happy Kiss Day 2023 Date, Wishes, Messages, Colour, Importance and Gift Ideas for Him/Her
Kissing your partner is probably one of the sweetest ways of expressing your love for him/her. Couples generally kiss their partners out of love and affection. But if you are wondering why we are talking about kisses, then you need to know about Kiss Day which marks the sixth day of Valentine's Week. Every year the day is observed on 13 February.
The day is quite a special one and couples usually look forward to celebrating this day with their beloved ones. On this Kiss Day, make your partner feel special by not only giving a soft and sweet kiss to your partner but also by sharing some beautiful and heartfelt quotes. Scroll down the article to read more.
1. "I never believed in love. But then you changed everything forever with just one magical kiss. I love you sweetheart and wish you a Happy Kiss Day."
2. "Your love is more like magic to me as it changed me into a positive and humble person. And your kisses make me feel on cloud nine. Happy Kiss Day my love."
3. "If your kiss is the medicine for my illness then I would love to stay unwell. Happy Kiss Day my baby."
4. "The moment you kissed my forehead, I knew you were the one. Now I don't want to be separated from you. Happy Kiss Day darling."
5. "This Kiss Day, I want you to know that you are the best thing that happened to me. You make my world happier and colourful. Thank you for being in my life."
6. "I don't know how to thank God for sending such a beautiful and caring partner in my life. I hope we stay the same forever. Happy Kiss Day."
7."On this Kiss Day, I hope that our relationship grows stronger and stronger. Lots of kisses and love to my dearest."
8. "It is said that love can be expressed in many ways and one such way I like to express my love for you is by kissing your forehead. I love you."
9. "Happy Kiss Day to my love. You have made my life beautiful and happy. Thank you so much darling."
10. "The first time I kissed you, I felt as if you were the one I was missing for all these years. Happy Kiss Day, my favourite person."
11. "Your kisses are just like stars as they light up my world whenever I receive them from you. Wish you a Happy Kiss Day."
12. "A sweet kiss from your rosy lips makes my day. Thanks for loving me so deeply and truly. Happy Kiss Day."
- hair careValentine’s Day 2021: Celebrity Approved Easy And Cute Hairstyle Ideas For The Special Date Night
- love and romanceHappy Hug Day 2023 Date, Wishes, Messages, Colour, Importance and Gift Ideas for Him/Her
- love and romanceHappy Promise Day 2023 Date, Wishes, Messages, Colour, Importance and Gift Ideas for Him/Her
- love and romanceHappy Teddy Day 2023 Date, Wishes, Messages, Colour, Importance and Gift Ideas for Him/Her
- love and romanceHappy Chocolate Day 2023 Date, Wishes, Messages, Colour, Importance and Gift Ideas for Him/Her
- love and romanceHappy Propose Day 2023 Date, Wishes, Messages, Colour, Importance and Gift Ideas for Him/Her
- lifeValentine's Day: 18 Things Singles Can Do On This Day
- love and romanceValentine's Week 2022: 10 Tips To Keep In Mind Before Proposing To Your Partner
- love and romanceValentine's Day 2022: 21 Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Partner Or Spouse
- pulseValentine's Day 2020: Top 10 Excuses For Those Who Want To Escape The Celebration
- love and romanceValentine’s Day 2023: Budget Friendly, Romantic Gift Ideas For Special Women In Your Life
- love and romanceLesbian Date Ideas: Fun And Cute Date Night With Your Partner, And No It Doesn't Involve Movies Or Dinners!