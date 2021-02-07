Valentine's Day: What Do The Different Colours of Roses Mean? Which Rose To Gift To Your Valentine?

1. Red Rose Red roses are considered to be the most traditional roses for Valentine's Week celebration. They are easily available and are preferred by people of different age groups. If you are wondering what does a red rose symbolise, then it is associated with love, passion, beauty, perfection and romance. In fact, deep red roses represent ethereal beauty and humility.

2. Orange Rose Orange roses are quite beautiful. Their vibrant and soothing colour are something difficult to resist. Giving an orange rose to someone is a good thing as it said that the orange rose represents excitement, passion, life and energy. So, if you want to give a rose to someone who is irresistible and full of energy and passion, then you can surely go for orange roses.

3. White Rose Who wouldn't love the scene of white roses? After all, these are not only beautiful in appearance but also seem to be calm and serene to those who look at it. Couples are sometimes seen giving each other white roses during Valentine Week. Talking about the meaning of white roses, they represent tranquility, innocence, purity, humility and grace. They also represent surrender.

4. Pink Rose Pink roses are quite common and are widely preferred by people. In fact, you will find pink roses on different occasions. If you are concerned about the hidden meaning behind a pink rose, then it is said to represent femininity, elegance, admiration and appreciation. So, giving a pink rose to your beloved is one of the nicest ways of expressing your admiration and appreciation for that person.

5. Yellow Rose The colour yellow symbolises friendship, joy and purity. Talking about yellow coloured roses, these flowers represent the valuable friendship between two friends. Not only this, but when you give a yellow rose to someone, it shows your affection for that person. So, if you are beginning a friendly bond with someone, or want to make your sweet friend feel special and loved, then you can surely give a yellow rose to that person.

6. Lavender Rose Though lavender roses are a rare sight, they are really beautiful. Giving lavender roses to your love interest or someone who's special to you, shows that you are enchanted by him/her. Lavender roses tell that you are intoxicated by someone's love and truly into them. Not only this, but a very few people know that lavender roses represent love at first sight. So if you were attracted to your partner just at the first sight, then you can surely give that person a lavender rose.

7. Peach Rose As we know peach is a colour that seems quite modest and serene. You may not know this but peach roses represent gratitude, modesty and sincerity. You can surely give a peach rose to your special one, if you want to express your gratitude to him/her. You can also show your sincerity for your relationship by giving a peach rose to him/her.

8. Salmon Rose Those who don't know, salmon roses are a blend of orange and peach colour roses. These are extremely beautiful and soothing to see. Salmon roses usually symbolise budding relationship, enthusiasm and zeal. So if your relationship is in the budding phase and you really want to let your love interest know about your feelings, then giving salmon roses to him/her can be a great choice.

9. Dark Pink Rose Dark pink roses could be one of the best flowers that you can give to your love interest on this rose day. The flower represents gratitude and appreciation. So if you want to express your gratitude to your partner and appreciate him/her for being a good and loving soul, then burgundy roses could be a great option.