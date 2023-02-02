Just In
Don't Miss
- News Doors of Hinduism are open to those who have eaten beef: Dattatreya Hosabale
- Sports ISL Preview: Kerala Blasters aim to solidify playoff standing as East Bengal FC look to gain positives
- Finance Railways To Be Key Focus For Govt: 3 Stocks That Can Jump, Brokerages Bullish
- Movies BB16 | Ex-Winner Slams Nimrit For Being Unfair To Priyanka During Torture Task; Says ‘Haath Se Hataoge Toh…’
- Travel Ultimate Ancient Landmarks to Add to Your Bucket List
- Technology Oppo Reno 8T Series Introduced In Vietnam Ahead Of India Launch On February 3
- Education TNDTE Diploma Result Announced; Check Details Here
- Automobiles Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Updated – Gets New Diesel Engine & More Features
Valentine's Day Week List 2023: Gifts For Every Day Of The Week
You can love it or hate it but you cannot ignore it! Well, Valentine's Week is here! February is known as the month of love for a reason and it creates the perfect opportunity to express love and affection towards special someone in your life. It is nice to get something from your partner that reminds you of love every single day. It can be anything from romantic, sentimental and even practical and can be for anyone like parents, kids, siblings or friends.
Also, for people who are in a long-term romantic relationship and going out to celebrate Valentine's day doesn't excite them anymore then sweet little treats can do the magic.
If your love language is gift-giving, and you are better with your gestures than words, then sending thoughtful gifts that match your beloved's or loved ones' personalities can be a good thing. You can add an extra special touch to these tokens of appreciation by customising the gifts, writing a personalised message, attaching a romantic letter, or simply spending quality time with them.
For someone who is a romantic at heart and loves to wear it on their sleeves, here is a little something for someone special in your life for each day of Valentine's Week.
1. Rose Day Gifts (7 February)
If you are old-fashioned and have a thing for classic gifts, then probably a bouquet of red roses is something that will cross your mind. To add a twist to this, you can add the initial letter of someone special with roses. Not necessarily it has to be red, you can pick their favourite colour and tuck in a letter or a romantic note. Also, you can add a cute pic of your partner and it will speak volumes about how much they mean to you. However, if they are not fond of flowers, you can send a greeting card, a red dress or any beautiful fashion accessories.
2. Propose Day Gifts (8 February)
Not necessarily there has to be a ring and the men have to be the ones down on their knees. If you have really thought about proposing to your partner and asking him/her/they to be with you or marry you, then this is the perfect day to express your feelings. It can be a weekend getaway, a romantic dinner or a historical place that you both are fond of. You can pour your heart out by gifting them an album full of pics that you both have taken together, or an instant camera to capture future beautiful memories.
3. Chocolate Day Gifts (9 February)
There is hardly anyone on this planet who doesn't like chocolates. Even the idea of someone gifting them can make the person happy. So, on this day, if you really want to woo your special someone, then get a chocolate gift hamper for them and fill it with milk, dark, pink or assorted chocolates. You can also add pastries or sweets if they have a sweet tooth too. And how about a chocolate cheesecake? No matter what you do, if there is chocolate involved, you will win their hearts for sure.
4. Teddy Day Gifts (10 February)
Cute and cuddly teddy bears and never out of fashion and they can be one of the adorable ways to express how much your beloved or special someone means to you. These huggable gifts are ideal for those who miss the warm hugs from their partner now and then due to long distances. The best part is you can personalize these gifts with a message and image. It can be anything from a stuffed toy, and funky cushions to teddy bear mugs, bedsheets, key chains and more. Options are endless just like your love for them.
5. Promise Day Gifts (11 February)
This is the day when two couples pledge or vow to be committed to each other. Well, this applies to all relationships as well. Nonetheless, it is a special day to strengthen the bond. While holding their hands and taking an oath to be with them will be the greatest gift of all, however, you can take it a notch higher and make them feel special by gifting them a plant that will grow with time, or a watch, perfume that will always remind them how special they are.
6. Kiss Day Gifts (12 February)
You can spice up this day by simply sharing a kiss with your special someone and telling them how much you love them. Either you can memorise lines of a poem to go with it or if gifting suits you better, then you can write a love letter for every day of Valentine's Week and share it with them. You can fill it with heartwarming messages and share all the reasons why they are so special.
7. Hug Day Gifts (13 February)
Nothing like warm hugs, especially when they come from those who are important to us. This is the best way to express love and appreciation. Also, teaming it up with a gift can make it extra special. You can recreate a memorable moment for your special someone by giving them some thoughtful gifts such as a Hug love ring, a huff love bracelet, customised ‘happy hug day' chocolates or a love hug basket full of goodies.
8. Valentine's Day (14 February)
Finally, comes Valentine's Day which marks the end of Valentine's week. While some run away at the mention of it, others find it full of love and hope, especially the ones who have newly fallen in love. Therefore, it can be a daunting task to find something that is loveable and personal. We suggest that you go for an extra special touch with this one and gift them something that is beautiful as your relationship.
- love and romanceValentine’s Day 2023: Budget Friendly, Romantic Gift Ideas For Special Women In Your Life
- love and romanceLesbian Date Ideas: Fun And Cute Date Night With Your Partner, And No It Doesn't Involve Movies Or Dinners!
- beyond loveHow Attachment Style Can Affect A Romantic Relationship? Know About The Patterns, Signs And Reasons
- pulseValentines Day: What Does Each Rose Colour Signify? Know The Meaning To Pick Perfect Bloom For Someone Special
- lgbtqJosh And MASH Project Foundation Partner With Nazariya LGBT Resource Group For #MeriLoveLanguage Campaign
- fashion trendsValentine’s Day 2023: Trendy And Elegant Outfits To Dress Up For A Date!
- bollywood wardrobeValentine’s Day 2023: Malaika Arora’s Red Sequin Dress Is A Glam Statement For V-Day!
- skin careValentine’s Day 2023: Beauty Tips From Kourtney Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra And More!
- bollywood wardrobeValentine’s Day: Ananya Panday Looks Elegant In All Her Bright Red Outfits!
- relationshipAnti-Valentine’s Week 2023: When is Slap Day, Kick Day, Breakup Day? Dates For Unromantic Week
- body careValentine’s Day 2023: DIY Shimmering Body Oil For Glowy Skin!
- decorValentine's Day 2023: 6 Home Decor Ideas For Your At-Home Date