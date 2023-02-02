Valentine's Day Week List 2023: Gifts For Every Day Of The Week

1. Rose Day Gifts (7 February) If you are old-fashioned and have a thing for classic gifts, then probably a bouquet of red roses is something that will cross your mind. To add a twist to this, you can add the initial letter of someone special with roses. Not necessarily it has to be red, you can pick their favourite colour and tuck in a letter or a romantic note. Also, you can add a cute pic of your partner and it will speak volumes about how much they mean to you. However, if they are not fond of flowers, you can send a greeting card, a red dress or any beautiful fashion accessories.

2. Propose Day Gifts (8 February) Not necessarily there has to be a ring and the men have to be the ones down on their knees. If you have really thought about proposing to your partner and asking him/her/they to be with you or marry you, then this is the perfect day to express your feelings. It can be a weekend getaway, a romantic dinner or a historical place that you both are fond of. You can pour your heart out by gifting them an album full of pics that you both have taken together, or an instant camera to capture future beautiful memories.

3. Chocolate Day Gifts (9 February) There is hardly anyone on this planet who doesn't like chocolates. Even the idea of someone gifting them can make the person happy. So, on this day, if you really want to woo your special someone, then get a chocolate gift hamper for them and fill it with milk, dark, pink or assorted chocolates. You can also add pastries or sweets if they have a sweet tooth too. And how about a chocolate cheesecake? No matter what you do, if there is chocolate involved, you will win their hearts for sure.

4. Teddy Day Gifts (10 February) Cute and cuddly teddy bears and never out of fashion and they can be one of the adorable ways to express how much your beloved or special someone means to you. These huggable gifts are ideal for those who miss the warm hugs from their partner now and then due to long distances. The best part is you can personalize these gifts with a message and image. It can be anything from a stuffed toy, and funky cushions to teddy bear mugs, bedsheets, key chains and more. Options are endless just like your love for them.

5. Promise Day Gifts (11 February) This is the day when two couples pledge or vow to be committed to each other. Well, this applies to all relationships as well. Nonetheless, it is a special day to strengthen the bond. While holding their hands and taking an oath to be with them will be the greatest gift of all, however, you can take it a notch higher and make them feel special by gifting them a plant that will grow with time, or a watch, perfume that will always remind them how special they are.

6. Kiss Day Gifts (12 February) You can spice up this day by simply sharing a kiss with your special someone and telling them how much you love them. Either you can memorise lines of a poem to go with it or if gifting suits you better, then you can write a love letter for every day of Valentine's Week and share it with them. You can fill it with heartwarming messages and share all the reasons why they are so special.

7. Hug Day Gifts (13 February) Nothing like warm hugs, especially when they come from those who are important to us. This is the best way to express love and appreciation. Also, teaming it up with a gift can make it extra special. You can recreate a memorable moment for your special someone by giving them some thoughtful gifts such as a Hug love ring, a huff love bracelet, customised ‘happy hug day' chocolates or a love hug basket full of goodies.