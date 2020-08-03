9 Interesting Traits That Men Find Attractive In Women

1. Kindness Kindness is one of the personality traits that most men find quite endearing in women. Believe it or not, the world is lacking people who are genuinely kind and positive at heart. Perhaps, therefore, people develop a liking for those who are kind and humble. Talking about men, they are often impressed by women who are genuinely kind towards other people as it shows their humane side. They love to be with women who have a gentle and sweet side.

2. Honesty Honesty is a trait that can stay with you throughout your life. Men prefer women who are honest and trustworthy. Being honest shows that you can be yourself and are proud of who you are. They are impressed by women who are straightforward and do not engage in behavioural or verbal obscurity. It is not that you have to be strictly honest, instead you can try to maintain transparency in the relationship.

3. Confidence Let's get this straight, men find confident women to be quite attractive and appealing. They may get smitten on women whose confidence levels are high. Being confident shows that you are comfortable in your own skin and can be yourself without any fear of being judged. But you need to understand that faking confidence can spoil things. They do not want to chase a woman who is over-confident about themselves or pretend to be a confident woman.

4. Presence Of Mind Your presence of mind is something that can attract a man effortlessly. Your presence of mind shows your ability to handle different unexpected situations. It also shows how beautifully you utilise your skills and abilities to bring out the best from any situation. Trust us, if you are able to use your presence of mind to handle any situation, then you will be able to woo a man in no time.

5. Humility You may not know this, but your modesty is one of the few personality traits that men find quite endearing. They consider your humility to be one of the things that make you even more beautiful. This is because your humility shows what a great soul you are and how much love and affection you have for others.

6. Shyness Though men like women who are confident and have a great presence of mind, they also consider shyness to be one of the endearing qualities in women. For this, you don't have to act shy. A man who is interested in you will eventually notice your subtle shy nature. He will be drawn to you and will want to know you more.

7. Intelligence As we said above that men are drawn to women who use their presence of mind, you need to understand that men find intelligent women quite interesting and appealing. The reason why intelligence seems charming to them is that it shows you as a person who is beautiful and brainy at the same time. But that doesn't mean you have to boast of your intelligence or solve math problems in front of them. Someone who is interested in you will eventually notice intelligence in you

8. Elegance You don't have to be a classy and sophisticated woman all the time. But having a little touch of elegance in you can make you woo a man in no time. Men love women who don't shy in showing their feminine beauty without exposing much of their bodies. For them, grace and stylishness can be a huge turn on. Being elegant also shows your taste in clothes, makeup, jewellery and most importantly, the way you carry yourself.