    9 Interesting Traits That Men Find Attractive In Women

    By

    Are you interested in knowing what are those things that men find endearing in women? Well, there are a number of things that can help you in attracting a man towards you. It can be the way you flip your hair or your kind behaviour for people around you.

    There are a number of innocent things that men notice in you. They find those innocent traits to be extremely adorable and appealing. If you are wondering what those traits are, then scroll down this article to know more.

    8 Things Men Think Women Care About In A Relationship, But They Don't

    Array

    1. Kindness

    Kindness is one of the personality traits that most men find quite endearing in women. Believe it or not, the world is lacking people who are genuinely kind and positive at heart. Perhaps, therefore, people develop a liking for those who are kind and humble. Talking about men, they are often impressed by women who are genuinely kind towards other people as it shows their humane side. They love to be with women who have a gentle and sweet side.

    Array

    2. Honesty

    Honesty is a trait that can stay with you throughout your life. Men prefer women who are honest and trustworthy. Being honest shows that you can be yourself and are proud of who you are. They are impressed by women who are straightforward and do not engage in behavioural or verbal obscurity. It is not that you have to be strictly honest, instead you can try to maintain transparency in the relationship.

    Array

    3. Confidence

    Let's get this straight, men find confident women to be quite attractive and appealing. They may get smitten on women whose confidence levels are high. Being confident shows that you are comfortable in your own skin and can be yourself without any fear of being judged. But you need to understand that faking confidence can spoil things. They do not want to chase a woman who is over-confident about themselves or pretend to be a confident woman.

    Array

    4. Presence Of Mind

    Your presence of mind is something that can attract a man effortlessly. Your presence of mind shows your ability to handle different unexpected situations. It also shows how beautifully you utilise your skills and abilities to bring out the best from any situation. Trust us, if you are able to use your presence of mind to handle any situation, then you will be able to woo a man in no time.

    Array

    5. Humility

    You may not know this, but your modesty is one of the few personality traits that men find quite endearing. They consider your humility to be one of the things that make you even more beautiful. This is because your humility shows what a great soul you are and how much love and affection you have for others.

    Array

    6. Shyness

    Though men like women who are confident and have a great presence of mind, they also consider shyness to be one of the endearing qualities in women. For this, you don't have to act shy. A man who is interested in you will eventually notice your subtle shy nature. He will be drawn to you and will want to know you more.

    Array

    7. Intelligence

    As we said above that men are drawn to women who use their presence of mind, you need to understand that men find intelligent women quite interesting and appealing. The reason why intelligence seems charming to them is that it shows you as a person who is beautiful and brainy at the same time. But that doesn't mean you have to boast of your intelligence or solve math problems in front of them. Someone who is interested in you will eventually notice intelligence in you

    Array

    8. Elegance

    You don't have to be a classy and sophisticated woman all the time. But having a little touch of elegance in you can make you woo a man in no time. Men love women who don't shy in showing their feminine beauty without exposing much of their bodies. For them, grace and stylishness can be a huge turn on. Being elegant also shows your taste in clothes, makeup, jewellery and most importantly, the way you carry yourself.

    Array

    9. Being Yourself

    This is one of the most important traits that men find attractive in women. Being confident in your skin and carrying yourself is something that men may find alluring in you. They develop a liking for women who accept their flaws and try to be who they are. They may not like women who are pretentious and fake. The reason behind this could be that they do not want to fall for someone who isn't a reliable and honest person.

    Read more about: relationship love romance couples
    Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 16:10 [IST]
