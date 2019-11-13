6 Things To Keep In Mind Before You Decide To Move In With Your Partner Love And Romance oi-Prerna Aditi

Even though we live in a country (India) where even today some people are sceptical about live-in relationships but let us tell us one thing, it is not wrong to do so, even when a huge part of the society fails to agree with it.

It is the thought or the intent behind your actions that count the most. So, before moving in with your partner, it is also necessary that you are prepared for the changes or challenges that will come with it.

Living together can bring you closer and will help you to adjust to the living habits of each other.

However, we have created a list of important things that you need to keep in mind before you decide to move in with your partner.

1. Abundant Time To Spend With Self Since both of you will be sharing the same living space, you will be having a great amount of time to spend together. You can do so many things together such as cooking, watching movies or sleeping together. These moments will increase the intimacy between you and your partner. 2. Someone To Count On You and your partner will be there to make each other feel happy when either of you is going through stress. You will have someone who can listen to your problems and suggest a solution. At least you won't feel lonely if your partner is around. 3. Differences May Seem Annoying Bollywood may have tricked you into thinking that 'opposite attracts' but it is not always true. Everyone is different but still, you need a person whose ethics match with yours. You may get angry when your partner leaves a wet towel on the bed, keeps lights on, doesn't clean the room, or snores while sleeping but you have to accept and not expect that they will be always your way. Initially, you may get irritated, but later you will find these habits to be cute, but after a few days, these things can annoy you as well. 4. Expectations May Not Be Met Always When two people are in a relationship, they have different expectations from each other. You might expect your partner to take you on dates and initiate intimate actions or vice versa. But at times, these expectations might not be fulfilled. In that case, both of you might feel if the decision to move in together was right or not. 5. Arguments Might Be Frequent The moment you feel that both of you aren't fulfilling each other's expectations or differ in so many things, arguments may replace love. You may disagree with each other on various things. For example, your partner will want to clean the house while you will wish to sleep. This can lead to arguments that may become bitter at times. 6. Household Chores Will Increase Now since you both have decided to move in together, you must accept that you will have a house to look after. Both of you will have several household chores to do. Such as cleaning, washing dishes, cooking and many others. If in that case, either of you is not willing to take part in handling this work, the other one will be burdened. Also, if either of you is busy in some office work or not feeling well, your partner will have to take charge of all the household work.

Live-in relationship is not a bad idea for couples, who want to explore their compatibility with each other. Keepping the above-mentioned points in mind, couples can shift together and check if their relationship works or not.