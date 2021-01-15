ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ladies, Here Are 7 Reasons Why You Should Ask A Man Out

    By

    We live in a society where women are taught and expected to be sweet, kind and gentle and this indeed is an example of gender stereotype. But you cannot deny that women have come a long way to be strong and self-independent. Now they do not want to settle down for anything and everything that comes in their way. In fact, they love to possess a go-getter attitude and perhaps, therefore, these days women do not refrain from asking men out.

    While some women still let men ask them out, there are a few women who wouldn't feel hesitant in making the first move. This is because they do not want to let go of someone who seems 'the one'. But if you are skeptical about whether women should make the first move by asking men out directly, then we are here with some reasons that will tell you the same. Read on.

    More RELATIONSHIP ADVICE News

    Story first published: Friday, January 15, 2021, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2021
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close