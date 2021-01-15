Ladies, Here Are 7 Reasons Why You Should Ask A Man Out Love And Romance oi-Prerna Aditi

We live in a society where women are taught and expected to be sweet, kind and gentle and this indeed is an example of gender stereotype. But you cannot deny that women have come a long way to be strong and self-independent. Now they do not want to settle down for anything and everything that comes in their way. In fact, they love to possess a go-getter attitude and perhaps, therefore, these days women do not refrain from asking men out.

While some women still let men ask them out, there are a few women who wouldn't feel hesitant in making the first move. This is because they do not want to let go of someone who seems 'the one'. But if you are skeptical about whether women should make the first move by asking men out directly, then we are here with some reasons that will tell you the same. Read on.