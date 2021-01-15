Just In
- 1 hr ago Hina Khan’s Pretty White Lace Dress, Lovely Hat And Stylish Sunglasses Could Be Your Next Holiday Look
-
- 3 hrs ago Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik’s 4 Hairstyles From Recent Episodes That You Can Nail In Just 5 Minutes
- 3 hrs ago Covaxin And Covishield: What To Know About These Two Approved Vaccines In India
- 4 hrs ago Indian Army Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share On This Day
Don't Miss
- Movies WandaVision Web Series Review: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Will Make You Laugh & Gasp Seconds Apart
- Sports ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info
- News Farmers Protest: Govt will present its side before SC panel, says Tomar
- Technology Vivo X60 Pro+ Confirmed To Launch On January 21: What To Expect?
- Automobiles Bajaj Avenger 160 Street & Avenger 220 Cruise Prices Hikes Once Again: Here Are The New Prices
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In January
- Finance Top 10 Public Sector Banks That Offer Higher Interest Rates On Savings Accounts
- Education IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 Declared
Ladies, Here Are 7 Reasons Why You Should Ask A Man Out
We live in a society where women are taught and expected to be sweet, kind and gentle and this indeed is an example of gender stereotype. But you cannot deny that women have come a long way to be strong and self-independent. Now they do not want to settle down for anything and everything that comes in their way. In fact, they love to possess a go-getter attitude and perhaps, therefore, these days women do not refrain from asking men out.
While some women still let men ask them out, there are a few women who wouldn't feel hesitant in making the first move. This is because they do not want to let go of someone who seems 'the one'. But if you are skeptical about whether women should make the first move by asking men out directly, then we are here with some reasons that will tell you the same. Read on.