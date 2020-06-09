Just In
- 2 hrs ago Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 7 Times The Diva Layered Her Outfits And Made It Look Extraordinary
-
- 3 hrs ago Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 15 Most Iconic Hairstyles Of The Diva That Left Us Awestruck
- 3 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 09 June 2020
- 19 hrs ago Is Permanent Hair Straightening Good For Thin Hair?
Don't Miss
- News Some labs in Mumbai took 18 days to deliver swab reports
- Movies Climax Movie Collection: Ram Gopal Varma’s Film Gets More Than A Lakh Views In 24 Hours!
- Sports Wahab Riaz says he quit Test cricket after being ignored for 2 years
- Technology Xiaomi Likely Prepping 16GB RAM Smartphone Under Mi MIX Lineup
- Finance How To File Nil GST Return By SMS?
- Automobiles 2020 Mahindra Thar & Atom Quadricycle Spied Testing Ahead Of India Launch: Spy Pics & Details
- Education Top 10 World Environment Day Quotes For Students
- Travel Scenic Road Trips In The Western Ghats That Every Biker Must Take This Monsoon
7 Reasons That Tell Why Dating Before Marriage Is Good
What would be your answer if somebody asks you whether dating before marriage is good or not? There are many people across the world who have been in a relationship before getting married. Dating someone before marriage can help you to find out whether you want to be with that person or not.
It can help you in understanding if you are compatible with each other or not. You can understand each other in a better way and find it easy in adjusting with each other after the marriage. But if you are yet not convinced, then we are here with some reasons that will tell why dating before marriage is good. Scroll down the article to read more.
11 Things That You Can Talk About In A Healthy And Happy Relationship
1. You Can Understand Your Partner
When you date each other before marriage, you do not have to fulfill any responsibilities. All you need to do is be together and understand each other. You are able to spend more and more time with each other. This will later help you in knowing each other in a better way. You can get to know each other's likes, dislikes and various quirks. It is not that those who get married don't understand each other in a better way. But there are times when they fail to understand each other as they are too busy dealing with responsibilities.
2. You Can Develop An Emotional Intimacy
To make a relationship last long and stay strong, it is important to have emotional intimacy between the couple. Those who don't know, emotional intimacy helps the couple in sharing their personal thoughts, opinions and problems. It ensures that you are emotionally well-connected with each other. When you are dating each other, you tend to develop emotional intimacy and understand each other's feelings.
3. You, Will, Know Each Other’s Weaknesses
When you are dating, you will be able to know each other's weaknesses. You will be able to understand what annoys your partner. You will be able to admit your vulnerabilities to each other. This also helps you in knowing whether you can help each other during tough times. You can find out if your partner judges you on the basis of your weaknesses.
4. You Learn To Be Compatible With Each Other
Being compatible with each other is quite necessary for a healthy and happy relationship. This helps you in adjusting to each other. It is not that you can't develop compatibility after marriage but that is laden by various responsibilities and expectations from the family. You may not be able to give your best as most of your potential might get exhausted in looking after the family and meeting their expectations.
5. You Help Each Other To Evolve Into A Better Human
This is one of the best reasons that tell why dating before marriage can be a good option. When you date someone, you try your best to present yourself as a better human. You make sure not to do things that may hurt your partner. The same happens when you get married but then you may feel that since you have already married him/her, you don't have to impress him/her. However, while dating, the last thing that you would want to do is spoil your impression. You will give your best efforts to win over your partner. This helps you in evolving into a better human.
6. You Try To Understand Each Other’s Perspective
As we said that you would never want to upset your partner, you try to understand his/her perspective as well. Even if both of you have a different approach towards life, you may think of considering your partner's perspective, at least once. You may try to find out what makes your partner think in a particular way. This will later help you in figuring out whether you can adjust with a person who has a different approach and perspective towards life.
10 Cool Things That You And Your Partner Must Do To Strengthen Your Relationship
7. You Learn To Solve Each Other’s Problems
What could be better if you and your partner are able to solve each other's problems? This will not only strengthen your relationship but also your marriage. You will be able to support each other during tough times. It will help you in adopting a problem-solving approach to deal with any problem.