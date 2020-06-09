7 Reasons That Tell Why Dating Before Marriage Is Good

1. You Can Understand Your Partner When you date each other before marriage, you do not have to fulfill any responsibilities. All you need to do is be together and understand each other. You are able to spend more and more time with each other. This will later help you in knowing each other in a better way. You can get to know each other's likes, dislikes and various quirks. It is not that those who get married don't understand each other in a better way. But there are times when they fail to understand each other as they are too busy dealing with responsibilities.

2. You Can Develop An Emotional Intimacy To make a relationship last long and stay strong, it is important to have emotional intimacy between the couple. Those who don't know, emotional intimacy helps the couple in sharing their personal thoughts, opinions and problems. It ensures that you are emotionally well-connected with each other. When you are dating each other, you tend to develop emotional intimacy and understand each other's feelings.

3. You, Will, Know Each Other’s Weaknesses When you are dating, you will be able to know each other's weaknesses. You will be able to understand what annoys your partner. You will be able to admit your vulnerabilities to each other. This also helps you in knowing whether you can help each other during tough times. You can find out if your partner judges you on the basis of your weaknesses.

4. You Learn To Be Compatible With Each Other Being compatible with each other is quite necessary for a healthy and happy relationship. This helps you in adjusting to each other. It is not that you can't develop compatibility after marriage but that is laden by various responsibilities and expectations from the family. You may not be able to give your best as most of your potential might get exhausted in looking after the family and meeting their expectations.

5. You Help Each Other To Evolve Into A Better Human This is one of the best reasons that tell why dating before marriage can be a good option. When you date someone, you try your best to present yourself as a better human. You make sure not to do things that may hurt your partner. The same happens when you get married but then you may feel that since you have already married him/her, you don't have to impress him/her. However, while dating, the last thing that you would want to do is spoil your impression. You will give your best efforts to win over your partner. This helps you in evolving into a better human.

6. You Try To Understand Each Other's Perspective As we said that you would never want to upset your partner, you try to understand his/her perspective as well. Even if both of you have a different approach towards life, you may think of considering your partner's perspective, at least once. You may try to find out what makes your partner think in a particular way. This will later help you in figuring out whether you can adjust with a person who has a different approach and perspective towards life.