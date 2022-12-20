How Can Elderly Couples Show Genuine Love? Top 10 Tips To Follow Love And Romance oi-Deepannita Das

True love can have different meanings for different people, but wanting to grow old with your partner and standing the test of time means taking the relationship to a notch above the rest. Also, with experience comes wisdom.

So, no matter how many tips people throw at you when you first walk down the aisle, but you know in your heart there is no rule book for long successful marriages, especially for those who have already lived with their spouses or partners for 50, 60 or 70 years and more.

While online dating is changing the way millennials love, and the traditional options are swept under the rug. Inspired by movies or daily soaps, we often believe that someday we will bump into love, while the truth is, we are searching for it. Also, we need to understand that long unions too are not easy always and it demands overcoming challenges to keep the love alive and blossoming is the key.

How Can Elderly Couples Show Genuine Love? Top 10 Tips To Follow

1. Be There For Each Other Always

There can be difficult situations that you will come across so it is essential to focus on your partner's needs whenever they feel low and need a little back up from your end. Make space for them to process their feelings and be a good listener. Same applies for you. And compromising at times can be healthy in a relationship, but there needs to be a balance.

2. Celebrate Being With The Love Of Your Life Often

If you love your partner, then you have to demonstrate it verbally and physically, through your actions. Warm hugs, cuddles and kisses are important to show affection. Passionate romance is important even if it gets disrupted by health issues and difficult circumstances. You and your partner are a true warrior if you can combat physical and emotional obstacles to keep your love alive.

3. Try To Achieve A Balance

If you believe that opposite attracts, like they show in movies; well, no they don't. If you and your partner do not share similar core values, then that relationship can look like a punishment of lifetime and can be exciting for a very short period of time. Having similar backgrounds and personal traits can make the relationship smooth as a cakewalk.

4. Discard Bad Habits To Enjoy Life With Your Partner

Addiction to certain habits that are not healthy can ruin your relationship even at an old age. Understand who or what is your priority. This can differ from person to person and the issues can be related to behaviour such as living in denial, lying or keeping secrets from your partner. For others, it can be getting addicted to a drug, keeping finacial secrets, etc.

5. Appreciate Little Priceless Moments

Create beautiful moments for your partner, something that they will cherish in a long time. Big surprises are not necessary, cooking them their special meals, reading to them their favourite novels or watching a movie together can add that spark in your relationship. Even though you will have numerous commitments, find time for your partner.

6. Do Humour Checks Often

This is an essential element of every relationship. Making your partner laugh now and then is the best thing you can do. Not only it will keep them happy, but it comes with health benefits also. It can take the stress away and also ensure that you live quality life in your second innings. You can throw a pun, make funny faces, do funny things to make your partner feel better altogether. Best is to laugh at yourself and each other.

7. Share The Household Works

Helping your partner in the household works will take half of the stress away. You can either help like an assistant or share equal responsibilities. This will send a message that you really care. If there is a festive occasion, help your partner while preparing the meals, while setting up a table or while washing dishes. This will cheer them up instantly.

8. Dance With Your Partner And Children

Celebrate each day like it is your first date with your partner. Do not let go of any opportunity to spend time with your partner or spouse. Be it going to a grocery store or a repair shop, you can make everything look like a date.

9. Plan Trips Together Or Go On Holidays

There is nothing like traveling together and exploring the world. We all know that travelling makes a person wise and a better perspective when it comes to understanding life. Also, if your partner is with you, it gives you a chance to leave the mundanity of everyday life and do something exciting.

10. Share Beautiful Experiences With Your Family

Recalling and sharing beautiful memories can be one way of showing genuine love towards your partner. This will show that how much you belong with each other. You can turn the pages of an old photo album or even share experiences of your journey together that you cherish everyday. This will create a positive environment in the home and give a chance to the family members to learn a lot from your experiences.