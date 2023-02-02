Happy Teddy Day 2023 Date, Wishes, Messages, Colour, Importance and Gift Ideas for Him/Her Love And Romance oi-Prerna Aditi

Teddy Day is one of the days celebrated during Valentine's Week. Every year it is celebrated on 10 February. Couples observe this day by sending cute and adorable teddy bears to each other. They do so to express their love and affection for each other.

No matter how old one may grow, he/she won't be able to resist the cuteness of any soft toys. Probably, therefore, people give teddy bears to their partners on teddy day. This Teddy Day makes your partner feel special by sending these beautiful lines to him/her.

1. The soft cuddly teddy is there to show, I will always be there for you. This you should know. Happy Teddy Day!

2. I am giving this teddy bear to you so that whenever you look at it you would miss me. Happy Teddy Day!

3. A lovely teddy bear for the most lovable person in my life! Happy Teddy Bear day!

4. Just a message to tell you that you are as cute and nice as. Happy Teddy Day my love.

5. Hope this teddy bear makes you smile, in your low moments! Happy teddy day my dear.

6. With you every day is a teddy day, especially when I am with you. Happy Teddy Day 2021.

7. On this teddy day, I am sending you a teddy bear. But the bad thing is that It can't compete with you in cuteness.

8. You are the reason for my happiness and joy. Wishing you a very happy Teddy Day.

9. When everyone else has let you down, there's always a Teddy bear.

10. Like teddy bears are mushy, cute, and adorable, my girlfriend is also loving, loyal, and pretty. Happy teddy day girlfriend.

11. On this special teddy day, I want to confess my love for you, There never was, and there never will be another you.

12. I must love because, on this Teddy Bear Day, I Tell U that I love you now until I die. For I must love because I live And life in me is what you give.

13. Love can't be described, It's meant to be felt through the way we care, Wish you a happy teddy day, and Hope there are more such days that we share.

14. On this teddy bear day, I am sending you a teddy bear with an aim of bringing a smile to your face.

15. Sending you a replica of me to hug, adore and kiss. Happy Teddy Day Baby!

16. By giving you this teddy, I want to show you that I'm ready to make you mine, And fill my life with sunshine! Happy Teddy Bear Day 2020!

17. Money surely can't buy happiness, but it can buy the next best thing - a teddy bear. Happy Teddy Day.

18. You are the reason for my happiness and joy. Wishing you a very Happy Teddy Day.

19. On this special day, let me be your teddy and always remain by your side. Happy Teddy Day.