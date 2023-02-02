Just In
- 36 min ago Easy Toddler Exercises: 5 Fun Exercises To Get Your Kid Moving And Its Benefits
- 1 hr ago How To Prepare At Home The Restaurant Style Tea Recipe
- 3 hrs ago Does You Kid Drink Coffee? Effects Of Caffeine In Children: How Much Is Too Much
- 8 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 02 February 2023: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- News BJP to contest on 20 out of 60 assembly seats in Nagaland
- Technology WhatsApp Banned Over 3.6 Million Accounts in India in December 2022; Here’s the Reason
- Movies BALH 2: Nakuul Mehta Pens An Emotional Letter On His Last Day; Says ‘It Feels Like Retiring My Jersey’
- Finance Cut In Customs Duty, Support To 'MSMEs' In Budget To Help Boost Mfg, Exports: Exporters
- Travel Explore Your Love World With Paris: Why Paris Is Called As City Of Love?
- Automobiles Here’s How F1 Tyres Are Being Used After Race – You Will Be Surprised To Know How
- Education UPMSP Admit Card 2023 For Class 10,12 will be Out soon; Check Details Here
- Sports ONE Championship: Three ONE World Champions Who Would Be Successful In The UFC
Happy Teddy Day 2023 Date, Wishes, Messages, Colour, Importance and Gift Ideas for Him/Her
Teddy Day is one of the days celebrated during Valentine's Week. Every year it is celebrated on 10 February. Couples observe this day by sending cute and adorable teddy bears to each other. They do so to express their love and affection for each other.
No matter how old one may grow, he/she won't be able to resist the cuteness of any soft toys. Probably, therefore, people give teddy bears to their partners on teddy day. This Teddy Day makes your partner feel special by sending these beautiful lines to him/her.
1. The soft cuddly teddy is there to show, I will always be there for you. This you should know. Happy Teddy Day!
2. I am giving this teddy bear to you so that whenever you look at it you would miss me. Happy Teddy Day!
3. A lovely teddy bear for the most lovable person in my life! Happy Teddy Bear day!
4. Just a message to tell you that you are as cute and nice as. Happy Teddy Day my love.
5. Hope this teddy bear makes you smile, in your low moments! Happy teddy day my dear.
6. With you every day is a teddy day, especially when I am with you. Happy Teddy Day 2021.
7. On this teddy day, I am sending you a teddy bear. But the bad thing is that It can't compete with you in cuteness.
8. You are the reason for my happiness and joy. Wishing you a very happy Teddy Day.
9. When everyone else has let you down, there's always a Teddy bear.
10. Like teddy bears are mushy, cute, and adorable, my girlfriend is also loving, loyal, and pretty. Happy teddy day girlfriend.
11. On this special teddy day, I want to confess my love for you, There never was, and there never will be another you.
12. I must love because, on this Teddy Bear Day, I Tell U that I love you now until I die. For I must love because I live And life in me is what you give.
13. Love can't be described, It's meant to be felt through the way we care, Wish you a happy teddy day, and Hope there are more such days that we share.
14. On this teddy bear day, I am sending you a teddy bear with an aim of bringing a smile to your face.
15. Sending you a replica of me to hug, adore and kiss. Happy Teddy Day Baby!
16. By giving you this teddy, I want to show you that I'm ready to make you mine, And fill my life with sunshine! Happy Teddy Bear Day 2020!
17. Money surely can't buy happiness, but it can buy the next best thing - a teddy bear. Happy Teddy Day.
18. You are the reason for my happiness and joy. Wishing you a very Happy Teddy Day.
19. On this special day, let me be your teddy and always remain by your side. Happy Teddy Day.
- love and romanceValentine’s Day 2023: Budget Friendly, Romantic Gift Ideas For Special Women In Your Life
- love and romanceLesbian Date Ideas: Fun And Cute Date Night With Your Partner, And No It Doesn't Involve Movies Or Dinners!
- beyond loveHow Attachment Style Can Affect A Romantic Relationship? Know About The Patterns, Signs And Reasons
- pulseValentines Day: What Does Each Rose Colour Signify? Know The Meaning To Pick Perfect Bloom For Someone Special
- lgbtqJosh And MASH Project Foundation Partner With Nazariya LGBT Resource Group For #MeriLoveLanguage Campaign
- fashion trendsValentine’s Day 2023: Trendy And Elegant Outfits To Dress Up For A Date!
- bollywood wardrobeValentine’s Day 2023: Malaika Arora’s Red Sequin Dress Is A Glam Statement For V-Day!
- skin careValentine’s Day 2023: Beauty Tips From Kourtney Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra And More!
- bollywood wardrobeValentine’s Day: Ananya Panday Looks Elegant In All Her Bright Red Outfits!
- relationshipAnti-Valentine Week 2023 Full List: When Is Slap Day, Kick Day, Breakup Day? Dates For Unromantic Week
- body careValentine’s Day 2023: DIY Shimmering Body Oil For Glowy Skin!
- decorValentine's Day 2023: 6 Home Decor Ideas For Your At-Home Date