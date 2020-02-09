Planning A Perfect Date? Here Are Ideas Based On Your Zodiac Signs

1. Aries (March 21-April 19) People belonging to this zodiac sign love fun and adventure. Therefore, you can think of taking your partner to a place where both of you can have some thrilling experiences and enjoyment. Even if the venue isn't romantic, your partner will love the time spent with you. You can also take your partner to a sports match or play sports such as badminton, football. Playing an indoor board game can also be a nice dating idea.

2. Taurus (April 20-May 20) These people love to have a perfect and a traditional date night that comprises of good food, movie, a long drive, music and sweet conversation. Therefore, if you have been scratching your head for all this time to decide a perfect plan for your sweetheart, then you can decide to watch a romantic movie, followed by a tasty and fancy dinner. After this, you can take your partner for a long drive and play his or her favourite music. In addition to this, make sure both of you indulge in some sweet conversation.

3. Gemini (May 21-June 20) In case, you are unable to decide the perfect date plan to make your partner feel special, you can take him or her on a road trip. You can think of doing things dear to both of you. Such as you can visit your favourite holiday destination or a restaurant and order your all-time favourite food. If there's a street festival or live concert-going by, you can head for the same.

4. Cancer (June 21-July 22) You don't have to do something extravagant, in order to make your partner feel special. He or she will love even your small effort such as you can cook delicious food. You can take your partner for shopping or for a walk at some calm and serene place. In case, you feel your partner is going through work pressure and hectic schedule, you can plan a massage therapy for him or her.

5. Leo (July 23-Aug 22) You can think of planning a hot-air balloon ride during the evening to make your partner feel special. This is because people belonging to this sign love to get royal treatment and special attention. You can think of other creative and unique ideas to make him or her feel loved. Such as you can also plan a karaoke night or a date on a beachside decorated with some candles and flower petals. After seeing that you have put some extra effort in bringing a smile on his or her face, your partner will fall head over heels in love with you.

6. Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22) These people love reading books and indulging in some meaningful things such as art and crafts or cooking a special recipe. In such a situation, you can impress your partner by making some special dishes or decorating your place with some handmade décor items. Apart from this, you can take your partner for a yoga or pottery class as well. These people are always keen to learn something new, therefore, planning a date accordingly will help you in spending a perfect day.

7. Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22) These people love to see people carrying themselves in a stylish yet comfortable and confident way. Thus, if your partner belongs to this sign and you are looking forward to a perfect date night, you will have to choose a perfect attire for yourself. In addition to this, you need to ensure the venue, food and the music to compliment the occasion. You can also take your partner for shopping and purchase things for each other.

8. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) You can plan candlelight with some soft music playing in the background. This is because people belonging to this sign prefer being straightforward, especially when it comes to dating. While both of you are enjoying your romantic date make sure you do not pass unnecessary hints. You can also plan a sensual date night comprising of bubble bath, slow dance and cuddling each other in the bedroom.

9. Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) In case, your partner belongs to this zodiac sign, you can think of taking him or her to a dog or cat show. Trust us, your partner will surely love this idea of date as people belonging to this sign are fond of animals. You can also plan a camping night and take your partner to witness the beauty of the mother nature. In case, you want to explore a nearby place along with your partner, you can go for it as well.

10. Capricorn (Dec 22- Jan 19) These people prefer being in a close relationship and therefore, wouldn't go on a date with any random person they come across. They are fond of traditional datings such as dinner, movie and a long walk. So if your partner belongs to this zodiac sign, you can think of planning a traditional and simple date night. Both of you can for a movie, dinner and a long drive or a long walk. In case, you are tight on your budget, you can call them for dinner at your place and then go for a short nature walk.

11. Aquarius (Jan 20- Feb 18) These people aren't too romantic and prefer offbeat things and ideas such as watching a sci-fi movie or reading a comic book. These people follow a practical approach of living and therefore, you can think of proposing your partner in a similar way. You can memorise some lines from his or her favourite sci-fi movie and customise it according to your relationship. You can discuss their favourite comic character. You can also take your partner on an adventure trip and then plan a candlelight dinner.