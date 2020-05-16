Here’s A 30-Days Relationship Renewal Challenge For You

Day 2. Going On A Morning/Evening Walk Day 2 of your relationship renewal challenge should begin with a morning walk. You will feel relaxed and may get to experience the cool morning breeze with your partner. We bet you will feel so good after going through the empty streets and in the park. If you are unable to go for a morning walk then you can consider an evening walk as well.

Day 3. Cook A Meal Together This is another challenge that will help you in reviving your relationship. Don't let your partner cook alone in the kitchen while you sit glued to the TV or your smartphone. Help your partner in preparing breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can at least chop the veggies or do the dishes.

Day 4. Do The Laundry Sharing responsibilities will never harm your relationship. In fact, it will make your partner feel happy which can eventually benefit your relationship. So, if you see unwashed and dirty clothes piled up in the corner, then you can take charge of laundry. This will no doubt decrease the workload of your partner.

Day 5. Do Yoga And Workout Together So, this challenge will no doubt make you a power couple. This is more like a fitness challenge that will help you revive your relationship. Both of you can do yoga and workout together to keep yourself fit.

Day 6. Dance Together With Your Partner Do you remember the last time you danced with your partner? Or have you never ever danced with him/her? Then how about going for it now? You can dance with your partner in this 30-days challenge. Play nice music and ask your partner to join you. Even if you don't know how to dance, you can still tap your feet to the beat of the music.

Day 7. Write A Note For Your Partner Won't it be beautiful to pen down a small note for your partner and hide it at a place where your partner can find it? For example, you can write about the way your partner makes your heart beat faster when he/she looks at you. You can then hide this note under his/her pillow, at the bedside table or in his/her wallet.

Day 8. Have A No-Gadget Evening We know that you consider your mobile phone, i-pods and laptop an integral part of your life. But can't you stay away from those gadgets and dedicate your time to your better half? Trust us, when you will do this, your partner will go crazy over you and both of you can then have a great time together.

Day 9. Dress Up For Your Partner Wouldn't you be happy to see your partner getting dressed up for you? So why not dress up for your partner and surprise him/her? Trust us your partner will be more than happy to see you getting dressed up for him/her. In fact, your partner will remember how you dressed up to make him/her feel happy.

Day 10. Plan A Movie Night This is going to be a challenge full of entertainment and fun. You can choose a newly released movie, book tickets and go to watch it with your partner. You can also plan a movie night at your place. Choose a movie that you and your partner would love to watch together. You can then play it on your laptop and watch it while having your partner in your arms.

Day 11. Have A Photoshoot Who wouldn't like the idea to have a photoshoot and get some amazing pictures clicked? But this time, how about having a couple-photoshoot? For this, you can hire a photographer or ask someone to click some good pictures for you and your partner. You can go through these pictures to cherish the moment spent with your partner.

Day 12. Draw And Paint Together This is another challenge for you that will allow you and your partner to show your creative skills. We are not saying that you need to paint a masterpiece, but you can at least try your hands at drawing something with your partner. It can be scenery or a cartoon character. This will no doubt bring you together and help you have a good time.

Day 13. Have A Candle Light Dinner A candlelight dinner always sounds romantic and exciting. You can surprise your partner by booking a table for candlelight dinner at a nice restaurant or you can do the arrangements at your place. If you choose the latter, then you can either prepare your partner's favourite food or order it from a restaurant. Both of you can then enjoy dinner and talk with each other.

Day 14. Go For A Long Drive We are sure you would love accomplishing this challenge. This will help you to spend some good time with your partner and leave behind your stress and worries. You and your partner can tune to some soft music and enjoy the long drive with each other. You can also talk about things going on in your respective lives.

Day15. Give A Massage To Him/Her A massage is definitely one of the best ways to spice up things in your relationship. You can give your partner a great massage and help him/her in feeling great. This will also make him or her feel energised and relaxed. We bet your partner is going to love this and thank you a hundred times.

Day 16. Take Shower Together Ditch going for the shower alone and ask your partner to give you a company in the shower. It is one of the best ways to rekindle the romance and bring back those love-filled days. Both you and your partner can then kiss and cuddle each other under the shower and share some cosy moments.

Day 17. Kiss Each Other’s Entire Body So, this challenge is a bit different from the rest. In this, you have to kiss your partner all over his/her body but the lips. You don't have to kiss your partner's lips until you are done kissing his/her body thoroughly. This is because it will bring you a new experience where you are exploring your partner's body using your lips. It sounds interesting, isn't it?

Day 18. Cuddle Your Partner Cuddling your partner has so many perks. When you cuddle your partner, you are literally letting him/her know that you love him/her. You are not only making your partner feel excited but also loved and special. Your partner will no doubt find it amazing and soothing when you cuddle him/her.

Day 19. Make Out Before Leaving Bed In The Morning Morning sex is no less than a way to come closer to each other. Give a brisk start to your day by making out in the morning. We are sure that you and your partner would love to do it again and again.

Day 20. Talk Sweet Things About Each Other This is the 20th-day challenge and in this, you have to let your partner know what you find interesting about him/her. You can also talk about how your partner motivates you and how grateful you are to have him/her in your life. We are sure your partner will get blushed upon hearing your words.

Day 21. Apologise For Your Past Mistakes If you have ever hurt your partner through your words and actions, then it's high time when you should seek forgiveness from your partner. Let your partner know that you are sorry for your actions and won't do this again. You can also promise to each other to retain happiness in the relationship.

Day 22. Try A New Sex Position This is now a very different challenge that would definitely do magic to your relationship. If you haven't tried something new in your sex life then this challenge is all about trying some new position. You can think of the position that you would like to have with your partner. You can also take your partner's choice into the account.

Day 23. Take A Bubble Bath Together A bubble bath is something that would not only make you feel relaxed but will also allow you and your partner to share an intense moment with each other.

Day 24. Recall Your Initial Days Of The Relationship You can sit with your partner and revisit the memory lanes. You can talk about the first trip you went to together over a cup of tea or a coffee. You can also recall some funny moments or the day when you confessed your love for each other.

Day 25. Have A Karaoke Night If you never sang for your partner, then this challenge will make you do it. No matter how bad you sing, it will be quite romantic to sing songs for your partner. Both of you can sing and dedicate some romantic songs to each other. Instead of feeling shy and weird, sing whole-heartedly.

Day 26. Read A Book Together If you have ever read a book together, then this is the time when you can consider reading one with your partner. Pick a book that you would think would entertain both of you. You can ask either your partner to read the book or you can do it yourself. Both of you can also discuss the characters.

Day 27. Propose Your Partner Who said, you can't propose to your partner after you have been in the relationship for a long time? Well, of course, you can. In order to propose to your partner, you can take him/her for a long time and convey your feelings. You can also decorate your room with some flowers and scented candles to make it a memorable moment.

Day 28. Take Your Partner To A New Place If it's been quite long since you both explored a new place together, then this is the time when you can take your partner to a new place. It can be any hill-station, a new movie theatre, restaurant or a sight-seeing place. This will bring a change in your daily life and will also bring you a new experience.

Day 29. Go For Shopping Take your partner for shopping. You can either go for grocery shopping or buying some new clothes, etc. One of the benefits of taking your partner with you on shopping is that you can take your partner's advice and buy a few things for both of you.