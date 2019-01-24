How To Not Lose Yourself In A Relationship?

We often hear people talk about how love is such a beautiful feeling. But do we ever talk about the painful side of a relationship? And we don't mean the mere resentful feeling one has during a fight with their significant other. We mean pain. Pain when you start loving someone and forget to love yourself. It's not easy for everyone to pinpoint exactly where they started losing themselves in a relationship, but if you've begun to think you're losing your identity, it's time to do something, and now.

It's all fun and games at the beginning of the relationship. We portray the best of us, and assume the worst side of us would probably never see the light of day. Delusion. We all have our demons we're trying to hide. But if and when unleashed, we end up blaming our significant other. The blame game does not end until one of you decides to pull up your socks and make a change.

It's okay to fantasize. It's okay to spend some time at work staring at your computer daydreaming about the designer lehenga you would wear at your wedding, but don't let these stop you from dreaming about the things you did before you met your better half. Don't let these fantasies take over your personal goals.