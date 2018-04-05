30 Romantic Love Quotes You Should Say To Your Love

Love is expressed by feelings. Feelings can be shown by art. Art can be worded as well.

"Love, like you were born to express your love" - A Mixed Nerve

Words become a way of expressing love when you are running short of ways to showcase your feelings.

Twisting and turning letters and words into a phrase or quote paves the way for lovers to express their love.

Often, a great love quote or a few lines of dialogue or song lyrics can help you express yourself more eloquently. Great love quotes can help put your feelings into words.

Here are some of the best romantic love quotes you should say to your love.

#1 Your love is all I need to feel complete.

#2 I know I am in love with you because my reality is finally better than my dreams.

#3 I am happiest when I'm right next to you.

#4 My night has become a sunny dawn because of you.

#5 Everything I've never done, I want to do with you.

#6 I just want to thank you for being my reason to look forward to the next day.

#7 All I want to do is spend my life loving you and making you happy.

#8 When I'm with you, I feel safe from the things that hurt me inside.

#9 I love you for all that you are, all that you have been and all you're yet to be.

#10 I have been yours since the second we met.

#11 I knew at once that you were meant for me. Deep in my soul, I know that I'm your destiny.

#12 When I say I love you, please believe it's true. When I say forever, know I'll never leave you. When I say goodbye, promise me you won't cry. Because the day I'll be saying that would be the day I die.

#13 I want to see the stars, twinkling at us as we hold each other in the arms and feel loved.

#14 Your voice is my favourite sound.

#15 When I tell you I love you, I am not saying out of habit, I am reminding you that you are my life.

#16 I wish I could turn back the clock. I'd find you sooner and love you longer.

#17 If only time could say the number of times I whisper in a day, I love you.

#18 I didn't plan it, but you are the best thing that ever happened to me.

#19 When I saw you I knew, I had fallen for your smile.

#20 If I know what love is and how beautiful it can be, it is because of you.

#21 I can sleep a thousand nights only if you promise to be in my dreams.

#22 Nothing can stop me from loving you more than me.

#23 When I saw you, I was afraid to meet you. When I met you, I was afraid to kiss you. When I kissed you, I was afraid to love you. Now that I love you, I'm afraid to lose you.

#24 If a hug represented how much I loved you, I would hold you in my arms forever.

#25 I am who I am because of you.

#26 My heart had always dreamt of being in love but never had it imagined that love could be a heaven on earth.

#27 I love how you make me feel. It is like a thunder of desire rushing in.

#28 I love you till the very last moment before I die.

#29 Love me with your heart. All your senses will guide you to mine.

#30 Kiss me before you say I love you. I want to feel 'I love you' before it is said.

These 30 love quotes will help you express your love better.

