Reasons You Get Rejected On Dating Platforms

Do you wonder why the person swiped you left even after you super-liked them?

Well, the generation is evolving and so is the Internet. As days pass by connecting with anyone in the world is getting easier and better. But why are we unable to connect to the ones we want to connect? What happens? Why do we get rejected by the person we think would be a good match?

There are certain things that a girl sees in a profile and there are certain things guys see. Every one puts their best picture on dating platforms. But still they get rejected by the ones they think would be a perfect match. There are studies going on and there are studies that have been published on particularly this theory of "why someone gets a right swipe or left?"

Think about your profile and your choosing options. Let's say you chose all the people and still got no sign of a single match. Why? What was different that you didn't get any match but your friend does get plenty? What are the reasons behind rejection?

Once you know the reasons behind these rejections is when you actually make your profile perfect for someone to swipe you right. These reasons are simple and yet tricky.

Let's go through the reasons why you get rejected on dating platforms.

1. You Seem Like A Relative Or A Friend Or An Ex-partner

The most common reason for someone swiping you left is that you resemble someone and they don't want to go ahead by swiping right. If you have any resemblance to anyone who the person knows, then you will be rejected on that basis.

2. You Just Have A Single Photo

If you have just put one photo in your profile, then none would swipe you right. You yourself make way for everyone to swipe you left. There are a very few who get lucky or are mistakenly swiped right. Unless your luck is that good, you are not going to get a match and rejection will be on your face.

3. You Don't Smile In Your Photos

Why don't you? Why do you always have a constipated look? Why? This is one of the biggest reasons why you don't get any matches. Do you know who are the people who don't have smiling photos? Criminals!

Remember that you are searching for a match on the respective dating platform you are in. If you don't show your sunny (funny) side up in your photos, none would swipe you at the end. There are certain fundamentals of psychology and these say a smiling photo shows truth than a made up photo where you are deliberately conscious just to portray something.

At times you don't smile because you don't think you look appealing and this becomes another reason for them to not swipe you right. If you are not comfortable in your skin then how can you make someone comfortable around you?

4. There Is No Bio To Read

Why would anyone swipe you right without having any knowledge about you? People who made these dating profiles knowingly put that bio there. You got to fill it up. Write about all the things that you think should be known to the person who is going through your profile. If you are not giving them that, then you are certainly not getting a right swipe.

5. Your Bio Is A One Liner

If you are planning on having a one-liner bio, be sure that you know how to crack it up properly. It should be quick and crisp but often people don't do it properly and thus the one liner becomes a demerit for their profile.

Remember, matching is all about psychology swiping you right or left from the point of view of another person. If you cannot impress the psychology of that person in one shot, you are already in the list of rejection. Beware! One liners are catchy and don't goof it up by trying out something you think is cool. Be subtle and be crisp in those one liners.

Remember swiping is psychology and dating apps are blunt tools. A dating profile won't capture your excellent taste in music, or the way your wrinkles form on your nose while you laugh, or the fact that you took your family out to lunch for your mom's birthday.

A dating profile can only present a two-dimensional image of the man or woman you have spent decades in becoming. So, don't give up but better your quality and analysis in getting a match.

If you liked reading the article, give a thumbs up below in the comment section and also give your feedback.

Cheers Seekers!