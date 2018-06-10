Reasons Why Men Lie And It Is Difficult To Find

It is not easy understanding what runs in a man's mind at any particular time. Men are the second most complex beings of this planet.

Why men lie?

Men lie for a lot of reasons. Being a woman it isn't easy to acknowledge why they do it. What goes inside the mind of a man is only known by them. Men can only get sample understanding of woman and why they possibly lie.

All lies, from little white untruths to serious deceit, can potentially be detrimental to a relationship and to understand the reasons behind why men lie, continue reading the article.

Here are the reasons behind why men lie.

#1. They Hide Their Past

Men hide a certain part of their past and that is because of they never want the person they are interested in to know about it. Men feel they get judged based on their past and for this particular reason some part of their life they hide.

These past might be some mistakes that they have committed or perhaps a bad memory which they want anyone to know.

#2. They don't want to be seen as bad person

None in the world want to look bad in someone's eyes. When it comes to men they never want to be a bad person in someone's mind. To create a good impression they tend to falsify and lie certain things so that the impression that the other person carries is a positive one.

#3. They create distance

A man might lie to create distance between you and him. This might be because he wants to create a boundary between the two of you. He might have a shady past and he doesn't want you to know and to avoid questions he is lying to create a distance so that him past stays with him.

#4. They are examining you

Men often lie to know where their women stand. They lie to you and tell you some story that is made up in order to know if you are really into them and how you react to these kinds of situations, etc. If a man is lying to you remember they might be testing you to see the reaction you give.

#5. They think lying is no big deal

Men at times think lying is cool and okay in this generation and there is no wrong to lie once in a while. They see their lies as white lies. For some men it is fun to lie and for some it is a job to lie. Some men lie to just see actions and reactions and some lie in order to see something funnier.



#6 They Want The Authority

Men like having the authority and at times they go to extent of telling lies in order to hold on to the power. They lie because they cannot lose the authority over someone or something.

Often their lies are seen as statement and women fall prey to these statements.

#7 They Don't Trust Easily

Men find it hard to trust a woman easily. So in order to hide their true nature, men tend to lie. Unless and until they don't totally rely on you, they might lie and once they start trusting, they will stop lying and speak the truth. Trust is a key factor for men lying to women.

Now that you know why men lie, the next time you catch any man lying, take some time to think and then react.

If you liked reading this article, give me the feedback below in the comment section.