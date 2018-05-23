Reasons Why Dating An Independent Woman Is Always A Good Choice

This is definitely not a feminist argument, but the fact is that, an independent woman is less of a trouble. It's not that a non-working woman cannot keep a man happy, but the situations and scenarios that an independent woman goes through, helps her to be less of a trouble for her man.

With the stand of 'equal pay for equal work' to 'I don't need a man to make me happy', an independent woman has a better ego and attitude. But, this thing scares a lot of men and makes them feel insecure, putting forward their male chauvinist ego.

They feel that their woman who is an independent woman might take charge and be the dominant person. But, they don't realise the perks and good things that are coming their way if they have an independent woman.

Some of the obvious perks of dating an independent woman are:

A Great Personality: If she is earning her own living, she is bound to have that bright personality. With time, she has faced a lot and has learnt to become independent. So, she is definitely going to be egoistic and knows her worth. She is not going to take your tantrums and can make you realise your mistakes as well as hers too. She will never put you down, rather her personality will make you love and respect her more. Her personality will always give you positive vibes and will create a positive environment for you as well.

Knows How To Give Space: For an independent woman, space really matters and she also knows that her man requires his own space too. They are always loaded with work and know that how frustrating it could be to not be in their own space. So, with an independent woman, it is always going to be smooth when it comes to the matter of space, which generally a dependent woman does not understand.

Never Too Clingy: An independent woman really knows the irritation of being clingy and someone else clinging on to her. Neither will they ever cling on to someone, nor will they ever like someone else clinging on to them uselessly. They will always understand your situation and maintain a healthy distance. These women will be mushy when required, will be clingy when required and will also leave you alone when required.

Believes In Equality And Behaves The Same: An independent woman knows the actual meaning of equality. From sharing and splitting the space to splitting bills, they really believe in it and also abide by them. They will always be happy to share the bills with you, share the workload with you, consider your tension as their tension, and most importantly, are very responsible. They consider that taking up the responsibilities is way too better than imposing more responsibilities.

Parents' Pet : Yes, your parents will always like an independent woman and her charisma. You do not have to work hard to make them believe that your girlfriend is really eligible to be their daughter-in-law. The sense of sharing expenses, being responsible and handling their son will already impress them. This is the modern era and almost everyone wants an independent daughter-in-law. She will always be dear to your parents and your parents will never leave a chance to shower their love on her.

Friends' Favourite Too: They will always be adored by your friends and acquaintances for pursuing their career well, splitting bills, being self-dependent, being an ideal girlfriend and, most importantly, the poise and the grace that they carry in them due to having an amazing charisma and personality. Your friends might envy her, but will always look up to her.

Rather than going head over heels on a daddy's princess and taking up her tantrums, feel blessed to fall for an independent woman. They are much more sorted in life and can prove to be a better partner.