In Relationship With A Shy Girl? Things You Need To Know

Dating a shy girl? Wondering when she will come out of the cocoon she is in? Planning to make her feel comfortable in sharing her personal thoughts with you? Having a hard time making her acknowledge, you are there for her? Then, you need to go through this article.



To have a relationship with a shy girl, you need to go at her pace or else, she will jump to another side of the track. Understanding a shy girl when you are head over heels in love with her is challenging and difficult.

However, there are certain ways to break the ice between the two of you. You need to take the initiative to be slow and steady to win the race.

A relationship with a shy girl can lead to the guy getting lost in his own thoughts. Therefore, he needs to understand the concept of making her feel like a princess. Certainly, there will be a paradise along with November raining as though it is knocking on heaven's door once he starts treating her the way she wants.

Here is how to have a relationship with a shy girl. It is simple and easy to follow. Do a little research on the girl before you take a step forward.

1. Determine the category of shy she fits into

There are three different types of being shy when it comes to a girl.

Verbally shy - She talks very little and usually goes blank in a conversation.

Physically shy - She withdraws when touched.

Cover up shy - When she never lets your relationship get past small talks.

These are the three types and you need to figure out which category she belongs to. It becomes easier for you to know how to approach her in everyday life and what all you need to do is to make her open up about herself.

2. Being in a relationship with a shy girl is tough

You need to respect her shy nature and go with the flow. Do not pressurize her into doing anything she is not comfortable with. There will be times when these types of girls will not want to be alone with you.

Take her to a place where there are a lot of people present, it will make her feel comfortable. It is tough to be adjusting this way, but it will make her more comfortable being with you and gradually she will let go of her shyness and be free with you. All you need to do is be patient and let things happen the way it is supposed to.

3. Being concerned about her comfort level

Notice her body language to find out if she is in an uncomfortable spot. If so, ask her if she would like to leave. Looking out for your shy girl in your relationship will one day break the walls of this nature. Be more concerned about what she likes and what she doesn't and that is the way you can understand her, penetrating deep down into her mind that is normally enclosed by the subconscious mind of being shy.

Being concerned shows her about your responsible attitude towards her. This makes her have a comfort zone when you are around her.

4. Pick on the right topic to talk about

In this way, she will learn to gain your trust and things will sail smoothly. Do not talk about her bad past if you know of any until she is ready to talk to you about it. Let her open herself as she wants to. Do not pressure her to reveal her thoughts to you. She won't unless she doesn't want to. Respect that fact about her. Talk about topics that interest her, rather than the ones that might shut her up.

Remember you want her to be open with you and not be the same as she is with everyone else. You need to talk about the things that make sense to her and about the things that bring out a happy mood in her. Find out the topics she likes to read, discuss and write about. This will help you get along well.

5. Give her enough space in the relationship

Being in a relationship with a shy girl can take a long time for her to open up to others. Girls who are shy are emotionally tender, so the key is to be kind. There might be no reasons for shyness or might be a lot many and she won't let you venture into it as long as she doesn't feel the urge of you being with her forever.

She is tender by heart, for which she keeps the shield of being shy. In order to open herself to you, she might need a lot of personal space and that is only possible when you give it to her. Remember, it is all about being with her. If you really want her, you need to make amendments such as this.

Follow these tips and seek the love that you want from your shy girlfriend. It is good to be patient with her in this process.