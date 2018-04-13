Fun Things To Do With Your Boyfriend On Weekends

Are you out of ideas for fun things to do with your boyfriend? Thinking of what to do this weekend?

If you are sick of doing the same boring stuff, then why not indulge in doing something new and effective and fun at the same time.

Look beyond the typical dinner dates and movie outings and think outside of the box to surprise your man and make him smile.

It's worth taking the time to indulge your inner romantic.

This not only will keep your relationship healthy but will also entertain the both of you.

Fun Things To Do With Your Boyfriend.

1. Trampoline

Hit the nearest trampoline park and start flying high. Soar high with your boyfriend while taking crazy selfies.

2. Try making a portrait of each other

Test your art skills and try making each other's portrait. Laugh at the end with the sketch and post it on social media. Make others laugh too.

3. Go skating or skate-boarding

Try this if you haven't yet. It is fun and an experience as well. You get to learn a lot about how to fall and rise.

Do keep in mind, you need to fall down seven times and get up eight. Just kidding! Take crazy videos of you and your boyfriend.

4. Go for a movie marathon

Watching one movie was not enough and now it is movie marathon and that to non-stop!

5. Trivia

Head to nearby bars where trivia games are played. Play for yourself and see how great or what a loser you and your boyfriend are.

6. Prank a friend

Play a prank with your friend by planning something with your boyfriend. Record the full video and laugh till you drop.

7. Make a DIY project

Try making a DIY project with your boyfriend.

8. Have a fantasy day

Fulfill one of your fantasy along with your boyfriend

9. Make your boyfriend some signature cocktails

10. Take him on a food tour of your favourite spots in town to eat

11. Make candies or cookies together to give it to your friends

12. Sketch something weird on your boyfriend's body

13. Give each other a spa

14. Play puzzles and other word games

15. Marathon of sitcoms with your boyfriend should work

16. Cook something new with your boyfriend or plan out a barbecue

17. Record stupid videos all day and keep uploading them on social media

18. Shave your boyfriend's beard with his permission.

19. Make your boyfriend shave your legs

20. Go on a very long walk around your neighborhood at night

21. Play ping-pong

22. Go fishing!

23. Go hiking!

24. Do gardening

25. Test drive an expensive car

26. Play strip poker

27. Go for an ice cream date and then walk and talk with your cone

28. Teach each other something

29. Volunteer together

30. Take swing dance classes together