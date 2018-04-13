Fun Things To Do With Your Boyfriend On Weekends

Are you out of ideas for fun things to do with your boyfriend? Thinking of what to do this weekend?
If you are sick of doing the same boring stuff, then why not indulge in doing something new and effective and fun at the same time.
Look beyond the typical dinner dates and movie outings and think outside of the box to surprise your man and make him smile.
It's worth taking the time to indulge your inner romantic.
This not only will keep your relationship healthy but will also entertain the both of you.
Fun Things To Do With Your Boyfriend.
1. Trampoline
Hit the nearest trampoline park and start flying high. Soar high with your boyfriend while taking crazy selfies.
2. Try making a portrait of each other
Test your art skills and try making each other's portrait. Laugh at the end with the sketch and post it on social media. Make others laugh too.
3. Go skating or skate-boarding
Try this if you haven't yet. It is fun and an experience as well. You get to learn a lot about how to fall and rise.
Do keep in mind, you need to fall down seven times and get up eight. Just kidding! Take crazy videos of you and your boyfriend.
4. Go for a movie marathon
Watching one movie was not enough and now it is movie marathon and that to non-stop!
5. Trivia
Head to nearby bars where trivia games are played. Play for yourself and see how great or what a loser you and your boyfriend are.
6. Prank a friend
Play a prank with your friend by planning something with your boyfriend. Record the full video and laugh till you drop.
7. Make a DIY project
Try making a DIY project with your boyfriend.
8. Have a fantasy day
Fulfill one of your fantasy along with your boyfriend
9. Make your boyfriend some signature cocktails
10. Take him on a food tour of your favourite spots in town to eat
11. Make candies or cookies together to give it to your friends
12. Sketch something weird on your boyfriend's body
13. Give each other a spa
14. Play puzzles and other word games
15. Marathon of sitcoms with your boyfriend should work
16. Cook something new with your boyfriend or plan out a barbecue
17. Record stupid videos all day and keep uploading them on social media
18. Shave your boyfriend's beard with his permission.
19. Make your boyfriend shave your legs
20. Go on a very long walk around your neighborhood at night
21. Play ping-pong
22. Go fishing!
23. Go hiking!
24. Do gardening
25. Test drive an expensive car
26. Play strip poker
27. Go for an ice cream date and then walk and talk with your cone
28. Teach each other something
29. Volunteer together
30. Take swing dance classes together
