Different Kinds Of Lovers That Walk Amongst Us

Ever wondered what kind of a lover you and your partner are?

Relationships begin with an easy note where you get to know each other and start understanding the perspectives of your partner. But you never understand the kind of lover they are.

There are varied types of lovers in people that we see walking amongst us. And to understand the kind of lover they are, you need to think deeper and understand the emotion they show and exhibit.

But why trouble yourself so much when experts and their studies have brought you the ease of understanding the same.

The ancient Greeks in the hunt for knowledge and pursuit of wisdom found these different kinds of lovers. These lovers are seen in the current generation as well.

So, let's understand the kinds of lovers we can see today walking amongst us.

1. The Selfless Lover

This is considered to be the universal love. Selfless lovers are the ones who just give love. They don't hold back. They have the love for nature, humans, animals, etc.

This type of love is not the emotional one. It has nothing to do with the condition-based type of love that our sex-obsessed culture tries to pass as love. It is an unconditional love or a spiritual one. It is bigger than our own love.

It is considered to be the purest form of love, as there is no desire and expectation.

Selfless lovers, love regardless of any shortcomings of others.

It is that divine love which believes only in giving and spreading the love far and wide.

2. The Self Lover

This kind of lover believes in the concept - once we can love ourselves, we can love others.

This is not self-obsession or the methods of gathering fame for yourself. This is the healthiest form of self-love.

This kind of lover believes, if you are not loving yourself, then you will never be able to love others. The only way to be the happiest is by having unconditional love for yourself.

3. The Playful Lover

This is mostly seen in young lovers. They tend to be more playful and affectionate with a tinge of eroticism.

Playfulness in love is important and is often lost in long-term relationships, for which lovers break apart.

Playfulness is the key to keeping the innocence of your love alive, interesting and exciting.

4. The Obsessive Kind

This kind of a lover is often obsessed and driven by madness in love.

This person wants to love and be loved to find a sense of self-value. Because of this, they can become possessive and jealous lovers, feeling as though they desperately "need" their partners.

If the partner fails to reciprocate such kind of love, many issues prevail. It makes the lover codependent on his/her partner.

5. The Familiar Lover

It is a love without physical attraction, as a familiar lover is primarily focused with kinship and familiarity.

Familiar lover has a natural form of affection that often flows between parents and their children, and children for their parents.

They are also called compassionate lovers. Their love is based on friendship, values, shared goals and compatibility with each other.

These lovers are stable and dependable. They are free from drama. They trust their partner a lot.

6. The Enduring Lover

They are also known as the matured lovers or practical lovers. They search for a particular thing in their partners.

Often considered to be highly rational in thinking and doing, they use their empirical knowledge for love and dating.

Being an enduring or a practical lover, they tend to measure all their options before taking a person seriously and start budding a relationship.

7. The Erotic Lover

These lovers are driven by sexual desires and fantasies. They have a strong sexual passion and often search the same in their partners. It involves a loss of control on oneself, as the only want they have is to have sexual pleasure.

If you belong to this type of a lover category, you are attracted to physical attributes of a person. You are driven by that.

These lovers make you feel the most intense in the starting stage of a relationship.

They often consider looks to be their way of finding their partner. They also lose interest in a relationship quickly.

So, what kind of a lover are you?