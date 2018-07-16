Are You Stuck In Your Relationship? Things To Know

Sometimes even while being in a relationship, we struggle to be happy. This indicates that we are struggling to move ahead with love in the relationship. But do we often agree to it or do we just try to ignore it? Have you ever felt as if the things are not going well in your relationship? Have you ever tried solving these problems that you have with your partner?

A lot of relationships involve problems that one can overcome easily, while there are other relationships problems that make a relationship worse in each and every scenario. When you feel you are stuck in your relationship you should express it to your partner or to the people around you.

How Does It Feel Be In A Worse Scenario?

There are people who are stuck in their relationship at some point in time and have overcome it. There are others who are still stuck in some worse scenarios and are still trying to find a way out. They usually do not understand the difference between these struggle. To them, it is just normal. They are so influenced by the love they have for their partner that it blinds the views of these worse scenarios beyond the relationship.

In this article, I will mention some definite signs proving the fact that you are stuck in a relationship. It would help you understand beyond the relationship and will help you figure out the way eventually out of the struggle in a worse scenario.

Let's see the signs that you are stuck in a relationship.

1. You Are Happy The Way You Are

If you are the one saying, you are happy in whatever situation you are in and do not want to let go of it even if you feel sometimes, you are stuck in the relationship. At times we don't really understand the situation and we just like being there because we do not know what is there for us in the future.

You are stuck in this situation because you are not sure of the way your relationship might go and you don't want to lose this happiness you have right now. Relationships are built on ideas and happiness formulated to work with the force of love. If you and your partner are happy and content and not willing to move ahead in the relationship, you are stuck in the relationship then.

You are so used to live the way you are currently, that you fear to move ahead. You are insecure of the love between you and your partner. This insecurity makes you not look beyond the present situation. If something happens in your relationship, you normally try to shrug it off and justify things in your head, even when you do not believe in yourself for what you are saying.

It is very important to recognise when you are stuck in this situation as it helps you to move ahead with your relationship.

2. You Cannot Do Anything More

Sometimes people start to believe that there is no other option to solve the issues in their relationship. And this makes them stuck in the relationship. These people need to learn to find solutions rather than get stuck in the relationship they are in currently. Solving a problem is the way out of every situation. If you are in denial of being stuck in the relationship, you know deep down that things are not on the right track but you still choose to ignore it. Because of this, you often feel that the only option is to live with the way things are. When you don't accept the problems in your relationship and do not try to make it better, it could mean you are not recognizing that your relationship has become worse. You just feel you cannot do anything more than this.

3. You Don't Seek Help

If you are in denial of being in stuck in a relationship, you might find yourself flaying out at people who are trying to help you, especially people close to you. This happens when you know you are stuck in the relationship and you feel the situation can't be better. When someone speaks up about your relationship, your first instinct becomes to argue and then to ignore what they are telling you instead of actually listening to what they are saying. You stop yourself from taking any kind of help when you are in such a situation.

These are the top 3 subtle reasons that point out you are stuck in your relationship. You need to accept your relationship is stuck and start making arrangement in order to make it better. If nothing works out in your favour, you have to let go of the relationship for your benefit.

None