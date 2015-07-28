How To Choose Between Two Men? Find out With These Tips!

ENGLISH

    Being in love is the most beautiful thing in this world. There is a hitch if you are stuck between two men in your life. Wondering how to choose between two men? Well, then this article is just for you.

    Getting torn between two men is not something that we all desire when we think of love. For a few, playing around this way is quite fun as they enjoy both the worlds.

    But after a point, as you get serious in life, you get stuck between choosing the right one with you without having guilt.

    You do not enjoy this two-timing after some time as it gets stressful. You need to make a decision about choosing the right man. There are many things that you need to take into consideration while your choice between the two guys.

    Apart from ways to choose, you need to go by your instincts at times. Check out the tips on how to choose between two men for your further relationship.

    Analyse How They Make You Feel

    You need to consider this as a big option to choose between the two guys as it really matters. Nothing can make us feel better than how our partner makes us feel about us. Their words of appreciation and making us feel special in every small thing makes us go weak in our knees. With a calm mind think of how well both the men treat you and choose. But again do not judge them based on this one quality only.

    Similarities And Differences

    Jot down the points on similarities and differences of both the men in a piece of paper. You can make your own list of likes and dislikes about them. This list can help you figure out who you really want to be with, so give it a try.

    Friends Opinion

    Friends are the best choice for an honest opinion as they know with whom you are actually in love with. They will help you analyse it by sharing instances where youu have been going gaga about any of these guys. Talk to them and for sure, they will help you clear the confusion. This helps you get a better clarity.

    Consider Their Feelings

    If you are still confused in choosing between two men, then you should actually consider how they feel about you individually. Their might be an emotional factor that binds you to them but at the day end you need to choose between them.

    Note The Negative Qualities

    When you are looking forward for a long term relationship with either of the men, you need to think of all the pros and cons. We cannot just judge them based on their good qualities, we need to consider the other side of the coin too. Think of how they have tried to manipulate you or if they have ever lied. If they both have done it, then think if they genuinely repented for doing so. This helps you select the man with a golden heart.

    Never Rush

    This is the important decision that you are making so, never go by just few points. When you have made up your mind to choose between them you tend to get a clear picture in the mind as whom exactly you want. Once you are clear about your decision, never drag the dying relationship for long as this creates chaos and friction between you and your partner.

    relationship love and romance
     
