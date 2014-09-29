The conversations you have in a relationship is what distinguishes a happy relationship from a boring one. It is in those conversations where you find your happy moments.

Communication gaps are sometimes common in relationships and can really have a significant bearing on the healthy progress of the relationship.

Any relationship is a type of workout that involves mental and physical work. In order to keep up, you must try out varied ideas to make your relationship work better.

Thinking and wondering what all related topics you can talk about?

In this article, you will find your ways and the solace you need.

The relationship topics mentioned in it will definitely work to make the relationship lively and exciting.

More than anything else, it will help you to bridge the communication gap that might sometimes climb up the ladder in relationships. Certainly, it will decrease the awkward silence betwenn you both.

So let us go ahead and look at the relationship topics you can talk about with your partner.

Weekend Plans

Weekend plans are a great way to indulge in to a broader conversation. From taking a decision to go somewhere to making an itinerary of it, weekend plans are the ones that keeps both of you occupied in a conversation.

By discussing plans for the weekend, you can eliminate a communication crunch that might be doing significant damage to the relationship. But don't just plan. Make amendments to make the plan a successful one.

Go out there where you have planned, into the wild, into the nature, into the happiness where you and your partner brew an inexhaustible romance.

TV Shows And Movies

If this isn't something you've been doing, it's about time you start. Discuss and watch the tv series or the recent movie you had always thought of watching with your partner.

There must be something new that you haven't watched and have planned since long. Now is the time to watch and go ahead with popcorn and coke with a cozy blanket and your partner by the side.

Long Vacations

Have planned for a vacation somewhere far? Still hovering over the things you need to do before you are ready to hit the road? Start now. Discuss all that is required in order to not miss out on anything. If there is something tangible to look forward to, the days leading up to the mega event will be exciting as ever. Plan the long vacation- but try doing it periodically, for it certainly lights up the atmosphere.

Thus a very good way to make a conversation when you run out of topics.

The Bedroom

This is another one of those relationship topics that can be thrilling. Discuss what you wish to do in the bedroom. You will realize how exciting a topic this is. Your fantasies, to your elucidated discussion of what you like and dislike about each other and the ways to spice up the relationship, are all the bedroom you need to have with your partner. This is a brilliant way to spice up the relationship as well.

Personal Dreams

Planning together in order to achieve personal dreams will give your relationship purpose besides strengthening the bond between you and your partner. If you and your partner share the same dreams and goals, it is perhaps one of the most wonderful things in the relationship you are in.

For eg, if you have dreamt of travelling the whole world and it is the same with your partner, then you can plan accordingly.

These are the various topics you can talk about when you are in a relationship and you feel it is kind of getting sour with no discussion on board. Try bringing out simple topics to start the conversation and then go ahead with the ones mentioned.

Not only will it give you and your partner to look forward into the relationship, but it will also give the morale boost for being there with each other.