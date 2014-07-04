It may seem a great idea to live-in with your man before marriage, but in the long run, it can turn out to be a poor decision. Many think that live-in relationships are the best way to know your partner before taking the big plunge. But it's not worth taking the risk for various reasons.

One reason why living together before marriage is not a good idea is that it wouldn't seem exciting to move in with your partner once you tie the knot with him/her.

But living together may seem a great idea as you would get to know each other well, learn about each other's habits, likes and dislikes, and you would get experience how to adjust with your partner. But, in the real world, a live-in relationship is just one big mess.

When it to comes to reasons why live-in relationships are not that effective, couples agree that it makes the relationship fall apart in the long run. On the other hand, many feel it is a test to see how compatible they are with each other to spend rest of their life together after marriage. Though we strongly support the decision of the couple, we, however, have a list of cons you would want to take a look at.

Here are some of the cons of a live-in relationship:

The Excitement Dies Down

The first few days of a live-in relationship will be awesome. But, when things start to move on and years start to grow, the excitement just dies out. It also becomes a lot worse when you propose marriage since there will be nothing new to feel in the relationship except for the wedding ring on your finger. The excitement in the live-in relationship usually dies unless you are making extreme efforts.

Too Much Compromising

The reason why living together before marriage is not a good idea is that you might have to compromise on your beliefs. This compromising leads to sacrifices and can end up in an unhappy relationship. Compromising makes you unsatisfied and that becomes a weakness for your live-in relationship.

When you have nothing to sacrifice but still have worth a lot of happiness, the relationship is happening but when that excitement stops and sacrifices start to bring your love down, it gets worse for a live-in relationship.

Finance Becomes A Burden

Finance becomes a lot more troublesome when you decide to live in. The reason is that there is so much for you to do to make ends meet. No matter, even if the pooling system works, the thought of it being a burden still continues to exist. Live-in becomes difficult once this stress starts to build up giving a hard time for the couple to meet ends. Money matters a lot in a live-in relationship.

There Is No More Mystery

When you are in a live-in relationship, there is not too much of a mystery left. Everything is left in the open and nothing seems to be exciting anyone. To keep the excitement, moving in after you are wed seems a fair deal to make. The mystery is what draws attention and if that factor is missed out then you would find no point in staying. Thus the live-in becomes difficult.

You Become A Lot More Clingy

One of the reasons why living together before marriage is not a good idea is that it makes the two of you feel very clingy. Being too attached to a relationship is not a good idea as it can hinder one's personal space, thus leading to lots of fights and even a breakup. Your affection becomes an obsession and eats your happiness in the relationship.

These are the reasons that will make you feel that live-in relationship is not a good enough option.