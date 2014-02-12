Being The Perfect Couple: Relationship Tips

"A Perfect couple is the one who can live with the imperfections of each other." Couples are never perfect for each other, nor should they seek flawlessness. Even stars love a moon filled with craters.

Every individual is different in nature and behaviour. It is not possible that your partner will be just like you, except in very rare cases.

You can get attracted to anybody, most of the times, the person you fall in love with is totally different from you. This is the reason they say opposites attract. So, seeking excellence in any relationship is a little dim-witted.

You cannot find a perfect partner for a perfect pair, but you can make your pair a perfect one?

Yes, you certainly can! All it needs is a little bit of trust and understanding, love and respect.

In this article, I will let you know a few tips on how to be the perfect couple.

You can become the "perfect couple" everybody would admire by just following these tips mentioned below.

Fights And Arguments

It is a myth that perfect couples do not fight. Every couple gets into an argument sometimes in the relationship. It is the way you react to a fight, which makes you a perfect couple. A perfect couple would either hug each other after a fight, hating the fact that they fought or they would giggle on the ridiculous reason they argued upon.

To be a perfect couple, you need to be yourself, give space to each other, stand next to each other in troubled times and laugh together in blissful moments. Fights and arguments will happen, but how you deal with them is different between a normal and a perfect couple. A normal couple will mostly crib about it and elongate the fight for more amount of time. But a perfect couple will finish arguing and then will laugh it out. They will handle it responsibly.

Perfect couples normally fight logically, which is an important aspect that a normal couple forgets while fighting and arguing.

Trust

As much as love and understanding help make a couple perfect, trust is equally important.

We are in the age of socializing where we make a lot of friends and meet a lot of new people. You must trust your partner in order to avoid being insecure for silly reasons.

Jealousy is a good sign in a relationship, but over-possessiveness may be a reason to break the relationship you behold. Trust is one of the basic pillars of any relationship and in order to be perfect, trust needs to stand still without having any possible breakage.

Trust if broken once becomes difficult to earn again. Trust is essential in every new and old relationship in order to make it perfect. The foundation of every relationship is based on trust. Trust your partner - a simple but useful tip on how to be a perfect couple. Perfect couples do get jealous, but they do not let the jealousy become a reason for arguments between them.

Intimacy

The passion and intimacy define a relationship. Your relationship can be in trouble if your intimacy reduces. A perfect couple remains attracted to each other. Intimacy does not mean plain sex, it includes cuddling and passionate lovemaking.

Intimacy is a way of two souls and two bodies becoming one. The level of intimacy defines the intensity of love in the couple. A perfect couple often makes love, cuddles spontaneously and believes in caring for each other, without giving each other any kind of a trouble.

The closeness in a relationship keeps the bond growing stronger and better. This intimacy helps to keep partners from straying away from the commitment. It is not easy to be a perfect couple, but both the partners must work for it.

Understanding Is The Key

For any relationship to be successful, the couple should have a good understanding of each other. One must understand that every individual has his or her own choice, thinking and needs.

A duo should comprehend each other's strengths and weaknesses to be a perfect couple. The couples should know every little detail of one another. Understanding each other helps in settling a lot of issues that normally lacks in the discussion. If you understand your partner well, you can solve a lot of troubles in the relationship. Couples who understand each other make it easier to be with each other.

The relationship is bound to fail if there is a lack of understanding of it. The understanding between couples is the answer to know how to be a perfect couple.

Balance

To be the perfect couple, there should be a balance between the two partners. Any relationship without a balance cannot be stable and will eventually break. Balance is very much required. A perfect couple should maintain this equilibrium.

This will help both the partners to have an equilibrium in the relationship, where one enhances positive characteristics and complements the other. This is the beauty of a perfect relationship.

Communication

Perfect couples often communicate. They make sure there is no glitch in communicating with each other. Starting from talking about the day-to-day affairs, they talk about various topics that concern them. They communicate in order to maintain the bond of being together. They do not want any gaps in the relationship. Communicating with each other helps them in keeping the relationship, feelings for each other and love intact.

A normal couple often keeps numb or gets into the field area of technology. They hardly communicate. This creates gaps in their relationships. In order to be a perfect couple, exercising communication at the base level is necessary.

These are the reasons that make a normal couple turn into a perfect one. Being the perfect couple means having a powerhouse of love. So, follow these tips in order to achieve the perfect couple tag.

Liked reading the article? Drop your feedback below in the comment section.