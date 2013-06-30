Wondering in thoughts of having a relationship with a shy girl? There are a lot of things you should consider prior to getting into the relationship.

To have a relationship with a shy girl, you need to go at her pace. Understanding a shy girl when you are head over heels in love with her is challenging.

However, there are certain ways to break the ice between the two of you. You need to take the initiative and be slow and steady to win the race.

A relationship with a shy girl may lead the guy to be lost in his own thoughts. Therefore, he needs to understand the concept of making her feel like a princess and thus the relationship will be like knocking on heaven's door.

It is simple and easy to be in a relationship with a shy girl. Just do a little research on the girl before you take a step forward.

Here is how to have a relationship with a shy girl.

1. You Need To Determine The Shy Category Your Girl Belongs To

It is important to know how shy your girl is. It becomes easier for you to be in a relationship then.

There are three different types of shy girls:

Verbally shy - she talks very little and usually goes blank in a conversation

Physically shy - if she withdraws when touched and

Cover up shy - when she never lets your relationship get past small talk

2. Being In A Relationship With A Shy Girl Is Tough

You need to respect her shy nature and go with the flow. Do not pressurise her into doing anything she is not comfortable with. Pressurizing her to do those things will not get you what you desire.

There will be times when these types of girls will not want to be alone with you. Take her to a place where there are a lot of people present; it will make her feel comfortable. Being in a relationship with a shy girl takes a lot of patience and you have got to have it. If not, then the relationship doesn't work out in your favour and eventually ends.

Shy girls tend to be in their cocoon and until they feel the urge of coming out, you shouldn't be too hard on them. Shy girls want you to understand the fact that this way they are being protective and if you show them that side, you are good to be joining the league of happiness in the relationship.

3. Being Concerned About Her Comfort Level

Notice her body language to find out if she is in an uncomfortable spot. If so, ask her if she would like to leave.

Looking out for your shy girl in your relationship will one day break the walls of this nature. She will confide in you about everything that revolves in her mind. You will become the peace, her life sought for.

In order to become that you need to be better in being patient and alert to cater to her needs and demands. She will ask you for certain things you cannot say "no" to.

Being concerned about her shows your perseverance for her and that makes her happy. She feels wanted and desired. She feels that you need to be with her. The confidence this gives is admirable and it matters a lot to her.

4. Pick On The Right Topic To Talk About

This is crucial as the topics you talk about decide everything that will further the relationship in beautiful ways. But if the topics you talk don't comfort her mind, she will let it go and wouldn't want you to be around her. By now you already know what type of shy girl she is and that gives you the idea of choosing the perfect topics that would keep you and her occupied for most of the time.

Trusting you is important and getting the same in return as well. And conversations are the medium of understanding the minds of two individuals. Thus bringing up good topics helps you and her in the relationship. She will learn to gain your trust and things will sail smoothly.

Do not talk about her bad past if you know of any until she is ready to talk to you about it. Do not talk about your past if you see that she isn't interested in it. Converse about things that matter to her and to you and you will see how beautiful your relationship with her will escalate.

5. She Will Come Around If You Give Her Enough Space

Being in a relationship with a shy girl can take a long time for her to open up to others. Girls who are shy are emotionally tender, so the key is to be kind.

Being kind helps in these relationships. Shy girls often tend to be kindled by love and affection.

Showing compassion is a great deal and they adore men who show it in daily life. They also like you to be tough in certain desired situations.

Giving her the space she needs is the most effective way in gaining her trust and handling her emotions the right way. She feels the respect you show, the space you give, the trust you have, and the perseverance you show to be with her. These all make a great deal for her.

If you follow this relationship advice on how to have a long-lasting relationship with a shy girl, you are bound to see a transformation. Now you know what you need to do in order to be in a relationship with a shy girl.

Following the pattern of shyness she shows is your key. Be prepared to understand her truly. Don't fake love and have the patience it takes.

Cheers!