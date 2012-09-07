5 Reasons Why Men Like Fat Girls

Men might like to have slim and tall women in their arm but do they actually prefer thin girls? It certainly isn't so.

It has been found guys love girls who have a bit of flesh in them. Surprised? Don't be because I will give you enough reasons to actually fall for a heavy woman rather than a skinny one.

Men may not admit openly that they like fat girls but when it comes to making the fatal choice, that is marriage, they choose generously endowed women rather than slim ones. You can look around and see many examples.

Here are some of the reasons for which guys like girls who are heavy.

Your Food Buddy

If you are foodie then you really know what we are talking about. Do you really want to be with a girl who orders a green salad every time you go out dinner and you are hogging on a chicken burger?

Just imagine how guilty you will feel about being the 'not-so-figure-conscious' one in the relationship. It's much better to be with a girl who has a huge appetite so that your meals are guilt-free!

Mirror Mirror On The Wall

Girls who are perfectly shaped are often too attached to the mirror. How boring it is, to wait for a girl who is constantly looking in the mirror and shows no interest in you! Obviously, a mirror is not a fat girl's best friend! Even if it, they hardly take time looking at the mirror constantly for a longer time. Isn't it much better to be with a girl who likes your company more than staring at a mirror?

Better In Bed

What do you think is the height of noise? Two skeletons making love on a tin roof! Do you really want to make love to a pack of skin and bones?

Real women have some flesh on them. And going by that, guys are bound to like fat girls in bed even if they are jelly bellies. Men like the feeling of holding a voluptuous woman in their arms. Skinny girls aren't that tempting when it comes to the bedroom!

A survey result about the same was done and it was found, 67% men worldwide, prefer to have sex with a woman who is healthy and fat rather than a skinny one.

No Inferiority Complex

If your girlfriend is so fit and in shape, there is a constant pressure on you to maintain yourself. Do you realise that you would be living under constant pressure to keep up with her?

It is so much better to be with a fat girl who will wake up late with you on Saturdays and share a big bite of leftover pizza with you.

Inferiority complex mostly happens when you are shunned for the way you look. A fat girl won't do it. But a thin one does.

Your Bodyguard

Suppose you are hanging out with your super hot and skinny girlfriend; some guys make a lewd comment about her. She will expect you to go and pick up a fight with those guys even if you are outnumbered.

But if you are with a fat girl you like, she will just go ahead and smack those guys herself. Now obviously, a guy is not going to hit a girl even if she is fat. Basically, you get to save your skin!

It Is To Converse

It is very easy to talk with plus size women rather than the thin and perfect figure maintained women. Fat women are easy going and more carefree and the conversation becomes as normal as it should be.

In case of perfectly sized women, they come with a lot of boundaries. They don't open up easily. They make it hard for the men who approach them.

Men like fat girls because there are many advantages of dating them. These reasons above state the same and there are a lot of men who agree to the same.