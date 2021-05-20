How To Avoid Being Emotionally Dependent On Your Partner? Here Are 7 Ways We Can Vouch For

1. Try Spending Time With Your Friends Spending time with your friends can help you avoid being emotionally dependent on your partner. When you spend most of your time with your partner, it could be possible that you may grow emotionally depend on him/her. Spend some time with your friends and other loved ones, too. You can go for lunch or dinner. In case you feel like talking to someone, you may call someone trustworthy and talk.

2. Learn Some New Skills Learning a new skill can also help you avoid being emotionally dependent on your partner. When you learn something new, you tend to be busy and this will help you in dealing with your emotions. In fact, you'll utilise your energy in something productive and that will surely make you feel better. At first, you may not realise this, but when you start investing more and more time in learning, you'll become emotionally independent.

3. Avoid Texting Or Calling Your Partner Every Now And Then If you have this habit of calling and texting your partner all the time, then this can eventually make you emotionally dependent on him/her. We understand that at times you may want to speak to your partner and share your thoughts, feelings and emotions. But instead of calling and/or texting your partner throughout the day, you can focus on doing other things. For example, you may read a book, paint something or practice mindfulness. Also, you can wait for your partner to return home from his/her work. After that, you can talk about what's going on in your mind.

4. Write Down Your Feelings One of the best ways of controlling your emotions and feelings is to write them down. There could be times when you may become overwhelmed by emotions. During that time, you can make yourself feel better by writing down what you feel. This way you won't have to depend on your partner for emotional support.

5. Develop Some Hobbies Your hobbies can help you a lot. Recall those times when you used to engage in some meaningful hobbies and enjoyed doing them. Why not take part in them even now? You could develop some new hobbies as well. For example, you may learn to paint or draw. You can also start blogging and video-blogging as a part of your hobby. This way you will be able to save yourself from the emotional outburst.

6. Try Meditation And Reading Meditation and reading can also help you avoid being emotionally dependent on your partner. Both meditation and reading can help you in focusing your mind on some productive thing. You will be able to keep yourself calm and patient, even during adverse situations. For example, while you are meditating, you let your mind gain positive energy. Similarly, reading can help you see different perspectives and get to now a new stories. Also read: Is Your Partner Emotionally Abusive? 8 Signs That Say So