7 Signs That Shows You Behave Like A ‘Mom' In Your Friend Circle

1. You Are Seen As The Most Responsible And Trustworthy Person The first sign that tells you are actually the mom in your circle is that you are seen as the most responsible person. Even the parents of your friends trust you more than their own children. Your friend's parents feel relieved after knowing that you are also going on the trip or night out with their children. Also, your friends tend to trust you more than others and prefer assigning important responsibilities to you.

2. You Worry If Your Friends Have Reached Home Safely You are always worried until you get to hear that your friends made it safely to their place after the party. You tend to call and message your friends until they reach home safely. For that reason, you fear 'what if something bad happens to my friend'. Most of the time it is you who says, "Give me a call or drop me a message once you reach safely."

3. You Are No Less Than A Walking Picnic Bag Your friends can always rely on you for anything as you are literally a walking picnic bag in your group. Your bag contains almost everything that your friends may need, such as medicines, caps, water bottle, snacks, combs, cosmetics, extra handkerchief and much more. Your friends always turn towards you when they need something as they know you are well-aware of their needs. Even while going on picnics or trips, your luggage becomes heavier than your friends because you care too much about their needs.

4. You Keep Reminding Your Friends To Finish Their Pending Tasks You are well-aware of the task that your friends have been delaying for weeks. In fact, your friends often ask you to remind them of the due date of submitting the project they have been doing or to pay the electricity bills on time. Also, you are on your toes to make your friends complete their work on time rather than wasting time on some unnecessary things.

5. You Care For Them As If They Are Your Kids Often you look up to your friends as if they are your own kids. You often tend to care for your friends in a way which is quite unusual. For example, there can be instances when you stop them from doing a particular thing only because it seems harmful to your friends. They may even depend on you for looking after their room and books. Sometimes, your friends may even feel suffocated from the way you behave around them.

6. You Are Always Concerned For The Health Of Your Friends Since you act as a mother, you are always worried if your friends are eating healthy food or not. They are constantly reminded by you to stop your friends from eating unhealthy and junk food. Not only this, you often ask your friends to work out and keep themselves fit. Also, you make sure that during illness your friends are taking proper medication on time. Even if you have some extremely important task to do, you never forget to remind your friends for taking care of themselves.