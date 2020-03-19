Just In
8 Reasons Why You Should Never Give Up On Career For Your Relationship
When you have a job you like or the work you love, you don't care about the challenges or the obstacles you have to face on a daily basis. The same applies if you are in a relationship. Suppose you are in your 20s and you chose a career you love, would you give up all if you fall in love with someone? Some might say yes, others would say no, but we have listed 8 reasons that would make you believe why you should not leave your career for the sake of your relationship.
Drawing Healthy Boundaries In Relationships? 10 Things We Can Vouch For
1. You Would Become An Independent Person
Who doesn't love to be independent and do things they always dreamt of doing? Rather than being someone who is emotionally and financially dependent on a person. Being independent would help you to live your life according to your choices. You won't have to follow someone else's instructions and you would be able to take your own decisions.
2. You Would Gain Financial Stability
This is probably one of the best things about making your career bright. You would be earning money for yourself and with that money, you could do so many things. Unlike relationships where you spend thousands of bucks on date nights, shopping and surprising your partner, your career would fetch you money for your skills and hard work. During your hard times, you would be able to deal with the crisis and take care of yourself.
3. It Would Add A Purpose To Your Life
When you put more effort and time in your career, you tend to make your future secure. Though you may require to work harder during your 20s to excel in your career, you would be able to live peacefully in your later years. This is because your career provides livelihood and future security to you. Unlike relationships, your career won't give you bitter memories. In fact, it would bring you peace and comfort during your later years.
4. Your Work Would Be Always With You
One of the perks of investing more time and effort in a career is that it would never tell you that it no more loves you. The more you invest in your career, the bigger would be the success and achievements. You could always rely on your career to help you cope with tough situations. Unlike some humans, it is never going to abandon you and turn you down.
5. You Would Be Able To Take Care Of Your Family
You could be the sole earning member of your family and in that case, it is essential that you stick to your job and look for better opportunities. A time comes when you have to take care of your family and make sure they aren't facing any money shortage or financial crisis. When you are able to take care of your family, you would have a sense of pride and inner peace. But this is only possible if your career and source of income are stable.
6. Your Career Won’t Ditch You Ever
We are not saying that all relationships end because of a partner cheating on the other one. But there are some people who shamelessly cheat on their partner and do not feel guilty about it. On the other hand, you have no such fear from your career. Your career would never cheat on you for someone else.
7. Your Career Would Never Stop You From Having A Relationship
If you are in love with someone and believe that he or she is the one for you, then you don't have to give up on your career for the sake of your relationship. This is because the right person would always support your dreams and would make sure that you are following your passion and pursuing your dreams. The right partner would never compel you to leave your career for the sake of the relationship.
8. Your Career Would Help You To Create Your Own Identity
This is one of the best things about investing in your career, it would always give you an identity. Though you have a name, place to live and an identity that your parents gave you. But how about making an identity on the basis of your hard work, skills and determination? This identity would not only earn you livelihood but would also bring you respect and fame in the society.
It is not that you have to sacrifice your relationship for the sake of your career, but you can always choose what is right for you.