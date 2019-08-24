International Dog Day 2019: What Makes The Relationship Between Dogs And Humans Special! Beyond Love oi-Prerna Aditi

Having a dog as a pet brings fun and joy to humans. And to honour the relationship between dogs and humans, International Dog Day is celebrated on 26 August every year.

Dogs can protect your family and be your companions at the same time. They understand your emotions and know when you need them. They will do things to comfort you and relieve your stress. With their small actions, they will make you feel happy as well.

So, now let us know what are the reasons that make the relationship between dogs and humans special.

1. They Can Cope With Your Emotions

Dogs too have feelings. They can sense your sadness and will make you feel comfortable and loved with their presence. They have their way of communicating by barking, wagging their tail or through whining. They will do things to bring a smile on your face. Also, they might hug you so that you feel comfortable and loved.

2. They Guard Your Property

Your dogs are always loyal to you. They will make sure nobody trespasses your property. If anybody dares to do so, they will leave no stone unturned to alert you and knock down the trespasser.

3. They Love You Unconditionally

Dogs will love you no matter what. They will love you even when you scold them or show no love. For them, their master is the best human and therefore, they look at you with immense love and respect. They put no conditions to love you. They will be at your side just like a true friend and will never leave you.

4. They Take Care Of You

Dogs will take care of you, when you are supposed to take care of them. Even if you are in deep sleep, your dogs will watch you and ensure you are safe. Also, they will try to protect you when you are surrounded by stray dogs on the streets.

5. They Can Take Away Your Stress

When you come back home after a long day at work, you will find your dogs waiting to welcome you. They will jump on you and lick you until all the stress is gone. They will make cute faces that you can't resist.

6. They Will Never Make You Feel Alone

Dogs will never make you feel alone. They will always sit beside you and will play with you. Your dog will follow you wherever you go.

7. They Will Motivate You

Dogs are quite active and love to show their energy. They will motivate you to run and have a brisk walk. This way you will be able to lead a healthy life.

8. They Are Quick Learners

Dogs are actually quick learners and will obey your commands no matter what. Their intelligence might vary depending upon their breed. They are known to be one of the most intuitive animals in the world.

This International Dog Day, let your dog feel blessed to have you by acknowledging their love and care for you. After all, 'dogs are man's best friend'.