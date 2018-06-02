You Must Read These Books About Love, Romance, And Relationships

As it comes down to the factor of being in love or loving someone, you cannot trust your instincts all the time to know whether you are doing everything right. From just having a crush on someone to dating and then to a relationship, it is a pathway that needs guidance a bit from instincts, a bit from close people, and most of it from the books of love and romance that we read.

Books are the best source to derive ideas and guidance for love and romance. If you are the kind of person that likes to dive headfirst into a romantic book about love and relationships, then there is no better place to start than with this list.

Here's the list:

1. How To Make Anyone Fall In Love With You

This book is written by Leil Lowndes. Lowndes being an expert in communication wrote this book to impart knowledge to any person about social skills in order to make anyone fall in love with them. The advice present in the book is backed up with research and the author's tips include body language, eye contact, giving compliments, and the art of flirting. Remember, when it is about dating and relationship, small things matter a lot.

2. Modern Romance

Written by the popular comedian Aziz Ansari and sociologist Eric Klinenberg, Modern Romance is based on an entertaining look at the modern dating era and all the concerns and problems that arise while trying to find the perfect soulmate in today's cynical society that we live in.

3. Real Love, Right Now

It is written by Kailen Rosenberg. Kailen's book offers to help you let go of all the baggage that is holding one back from finding that true love. She even has planned out a 30-day plan that makes you sure that you are ready for love. Wow! Like an exercise you just have to follow this 30-day plan to feel confident about yourself and in finding your love.

4. He's Just Not That Into You

This book is written by Greg Behrendt and Liz Tuccillo. One of the famous relationship self-help books available in the market, He's Just Not That Into You gives a comedian's perspective about the dating game all around, and gives a short and simple concept that a lot of women might find it hard to accept. It is a must-read. It provides a lot of information on dating and what you need to do and what not to. So, give this book a read if you are in the mood.

5. Why Him? Why Her?

Written by Helen Fisher, it is an international bestseller. Helen Fisher takes things differently and in a more scientific approach in this book. It is different from a lot of other love advice books available in the market. Fisher writes about four love types of people present in this world, and she explains how they click with one another and how they differ from each other. This book is a favourite of many people as it contains a lot more refreshing optimism than other books in the same context. Give this book a try today!

6. Are You The One For Me?

Written by Barbara De Angelis, this book is a good place to start understanding about love, relationships, dating, etc. This book is the best self-help book. It is one of Barbara's bestsellers as it leaves no stone unturned in having discussions of what makes us fall for the people that we fall for. This book can do wonders if you are searching for help and if you have an affinity for books.

These 6 books are the best for you if you are looking for romance, dating, and a relationship. Give these books a read and help yourself today onwards. These books will make you go through situations, experience, stories, and facts, helping you get hold of what you desire in a relationship.

