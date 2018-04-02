5 Reasons Why Overthinking Is Bad In A Relationship

We are over-thinkers whether we are aware of it or not. Overthinking has two sides to it, first being positive, second being negative. Positive sides are often when we think about ourselves in order to improve or build ourselves into a broader and a better version. We contemplate a lot about it.

The second being negative is the point where overthinking becomes an addiction and all we do is think about the tiniest thing and make it a bigger one in our mind.

Now, in the relationship, it affects a lot when each message, conversation, a simple kiss, or physical intimacy becomes your playground of contemplation. You contemplate up to such a length that it becomes overthinking. This, in turn, makes your relationship vulnerable and prone to a termination.

So, here are the reasons why overthinking is bad in a relationship.

1. It Kills The Essence Of Love:-

A relationship doesn't happen by chance and normally two people work hard for it. Overthinking kills the essence of love, as you keep thinking about all the reasons why and how he/she is in love with you.

Similarly, if we sit and think about something, again and again, we end up finding something or the other, which complicates the entire problem, even more, hence making the power of decision-making even slower.

2. It Makes You Feel Insecure:-

Overthinking often makes your world a thinkers ground, where each moment you think about your relationship, you feel it is running away from you and you have to keep a track of it and try to have a leash over the relationship.

This, in turn, makes your relationship sour, killing the very form of love between you and your partner. Insecurities are our own demons.

3. It Makes Your Trust Disappear:-

Trust is your door to happiness in a relationship and if you overthink in a relationship, the trust settles on the bottom of the relationship and overthinking leads on the top.

You start trusting less in your partner and more in your thinking. This often leads to a quarrel in a relationship. Trusting is the key component of a relationship and overthinking makes the relationship more vulnerable to split.

4. You Blame On The Relationship:-

Everything inside your head tells that it is the fault of your partner and your thinking is true to the core.

Overthinking makes you blame everything on the relationship. It brings your relationship into such a low esteem that it doesn't matter if you are in the relationship or not.

It is always your overthinking that makes you think the relationship wasn't worthwhile. Thus, the relationship becomes a derailed one.

5. It Makes You Sad For Unknown Reasons:-

Overthinking doesn't let you be happy in a relationship. Constant thinking about the relationship, makes you see a lot of flaws in it. This becomes hard to handle and thus the reasons start pouring in for you to feel sad and dismayed.

Overthinking never helps in a relationship, as it crumbles your inner peace and brings your self-esteem down. It makes you feel whatever you are doing in the relationship is not up to the mark and you should put more efforts into it.

Your relationship falls short of happiness for these reasons. Neither you nor your partner stays happy and it makes you sadder that you are not being able to help yourself.

Remember, overthinking in relationships never did any relationship any good and it certainly won't help yours, even if you are going through a tricky patch.

Try instead to communicate better and understand why you need to overthink things, otherwise, you are putting your relationship at risk.

Overthinking is a habit that can be re-adjusted and reworked. It's up to you to find what's important in your relationship. So, make time to sit and talk with each other. You don't want to lose a loving partner. Be vulnerable and be brave with one another.

So overthinking itself is bad, be it any phase of life and most importantly in relationships, where two lives are connected with each other.